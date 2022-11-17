Read full article on original website
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 […]
KLTV
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971
Melissa will be 51 years old this year, and her siblings are still searching. An aged progressed image of Melissa Highsmith and an image of her as a baby (image courtesy of NCMEC.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Woman Arrested, Court Docs Describe ‘Elaborate Sweetheart Swindle'
A Fort Worth woman is behind bars after court documents describe an “elaborate sweetheart swindle” in which investigators say Lorraine Rew conned an elderly Indiana man into sending her more than $1 million. An affidavit filed in Tarrant County Tuesday outlines a saga that began on Twitter where...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years
Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
WFAA
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
A Dallas police officer has been arrested after a shooting inside an Uber
A Dallas police officer was arrested Friday after pointing a gun at the front seat passenger of an Uber ride they were sharing, police said.
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
mageenews.com
Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez,...
Texas bill filed to allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes
TEXAS, USA — A bill filed in Texas could give an extra advantage for anyone who is driving for two, even if their passenger seats are empty. House Bill No. 521, proposed by representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, would add a new rule allowing pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes, regardless of whether there's another passenger in the vehicle besides the unborn child.
FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills
Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
Aaron Dean's defense attorneys call high-profile witnesses in another attempt to get trial moved out of Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — High-profile witnesses were called to the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center Thursday, including former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and former Fort Worth Chief of Police Ed Kraus. Aaron Dean’s defense attorneys called them to testify in a hearing to, once again, have the former...
Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through Texas
An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash
KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks
WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
WFAA
