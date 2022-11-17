ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Eviction Levels Highest in Years

Evictions in Dallas have reached their highest levels in seven years. Dallas County Sheriff Deputy Josue Capetillo said evictions have “actually doubled, almost tripled these last couple months.”. “And the numbers show how many we’ve been getting. It has to do with a lot of things,” he continued. “Some...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
mageenews.com

Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Kilogram Quantities of Methamphetamine in Natchez, Mississippi. Natchez,...
NATCHEZ, MS
WFAA

Texas bill filed to allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes

TEXAS, USA — A bill filed in Texas could give an extra advantage for anyone who is driving for two, even if their passenger seats are empty. House Bill No. 521, proposed by representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, would add a new rule allowing pregnant drivers to use HOV lanes, regardless of whether there's another passenger in the vehicle besides the unborn child.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

FBI: Argyle fire chief used $500k of district funds for personal credit card bills

Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.
ARGYLE, TX
fox4news.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting at Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas - Police announced two arrests in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured a minor in Kennedale in October. 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala was arrested in Arlington. Both suspects have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a...
KENNEDALE, TX
WFAA

North Texas man convicted for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, including rifling through senators' desks

WASHINGTON — A North Texas man is among the latest to be convicted for involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Larry Brock of Grapevine, Texas, was found guilty Wednesday of six charges, including felony obstruction of an official proceeding. The other charges include entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
414
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy