Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted Friday on federal violations for theft and misuse of funds. Hohenberger, 63, who has been with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly known as the Argyle Fire District) for 30 years, was named in a federal indictment returned by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with multiple federal violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the ESD’s offices and arrested Hohenberger when his flight from Las Vegas landed at DFW Airport on Thursday afternoon.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO