ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis asks people to 'chill' about a potential rivalry with Trump

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) downplayed the idea of a feud between him and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying people "just need to chill out a little bit."

DeSantis was asked during a news conference about Trump's Tuesday night announcement that he intends to run for president in 2024. For now, he said, the focus needs to be off any beef between him and Trump and on the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. This is "very important for Republicans to win," DeSantis said.

It's long been speculated that DeSantis plans on entering the 2024 presidential race, and during an October debate with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist he would not commit to serving out his full gubernatorial term if re-elected. DeSantis easily won a second term on Nov. 8, and on Wednesday called this "the biggest bright spot" of the midterms. "It was not so bright in many other parts of the country," he added. "It was a substandard performance given the dynamics that are at play."

DeSantis was a strong Trump supporter, and touted his loyalty to him when running for governor in 2018, releasing an ad where he calls himself "Pitbull Trump Defender" and puts his baby in a "Make America Great Again" onesie. Trump did not return the favor this election cycle, going to Florida to stump for Republicans like Sen. Marco Rubio but not DeSantis. Trump, who recently dubbed DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious" and called him "average" and "desperate," reminded his followers on Truth Social about DeSantis' fealty, sharing the ad and writing, "Thanks, Ron!"

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden and Fox News both stepped on Trump's 2024 campaign rollout with divergent counterprogramming

Former President Donald Trump formally launched his third campaign for president on Tuesday. And while he was giving an hour-long speech at his Mar-a-Lago club announcing his candidacy, the White House offered a little counterprograming, posting a video from President Biden's official Twitter account with a reminder of how, the video says, "Donald Trump failed America." Trump's speech itself was broadcast on cable news networks, though as it continued past the 45-minute mark the networks started to cut away, leaving C-SPAN among the few broadcasters carrying it live. On Fox News, Sean Hannity's prime time show cut away from Trump to a panel of Trump backers praising the speech, while the speech was ongoing in the background. There was bipartisan agreement that this setup would be hard to parody. 
The Week

GOP post-election polls show DeSantis trouncing Trump in 2024 primaries, dulling Trump's big announcement

A number of Republican lawmakers, conservative pundits, and other prominent voices in GOP politics — notably Rupert Murdoch's media empire — are publicly blaming former President Donald Trump for the party's historically poor showing in last week's midterm elections. If Trump is the big loser here, the early Republican winner of the 2022 elections is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who coasted to reelection and appears to have cemented the electoral powerhouse as a solidly red state. Trump has been written off by his party before, notably after the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, only to reassert his...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Donald Trump Snubs Elon Musk’s Invitation To Return To Twitter… For Now

Following Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter – after putting the decision to a controversial vote on the  platform – it seems the former president isn’t interested. “I don’t see any reason for it,” Trump said via video when pressed on the subject by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting, as reported by Reuters. Instead, Trump said, he would stay with his new platform Truth Social, developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group – where, of course, his posts and engagement draw money for him, rather than Musk. He said Truth Social was doing has better...
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
The Week

4 outside decisions that gave Republicans control of the House

Republican won control of the House a week after the 2024 midterm elections, but their victory was significantly smaller than they had hoped, polls had forecast, and historical trends suggested it should had been.  The GOP's disappointing victory, and Democrats' better-than-expected loss, was due to lots of decisions made by individual campaigns, and in some cases the quality of its candidates. But there were also circumstances out of the hands of the campaigns and their partners and donors. If any number of choices had gone the other way, Democrats would have retained control of Congress — or Republicans may have surfed...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Donald Trump is running for president again — so what's changed?

After months — if not years — of speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday night, announcing his intention to run for office a third time and return to the White House for a second term after being ousted in 2020 by President Joe Biden. The announcement, while expected, still represents a seismic moment in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. By tossing his hat into the race at this early stage, Trump has effectively planted his flag and dared ascendent Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) to tempt the wrath of his...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Democrats want to bar Trump from office using the 14th Amendment. Will it work?

Following months of self-fueled speculation, former President Donald Trump made it official on Tuesday and announced his candidacy for a second term in the White House. And while his third run for office will take place under decidedly different circumstances than his first two bids for the presidency, he remains a uniquely potent force in conservative politics and, for now, stands as the dominating frontrunner for the Republican nomination.  Faced with the very real prospect of a twice-impeached former president returning to office after instigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, some congressional Democrats — as well as several government...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Mike Pence describes 1st conversation with Trump after Capitol attack

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that former President Donald Trump apologized not in words but "in sentiment" for putting his life in danger during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Pence shared this with ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an interview at his Indiana home. On Jan. 6, 2021, Pence was overseeing Congress' certification of the Electoral College results when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to go into lockdown. Outside, someone had built a gallows and noose, and some of the rioters were heard chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" Pence told Muir that he didn't speak to...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Is election denialism done for?

Election denial was unofficially on the ballot in the 2022 midterms. Most of the 291 Republican candidates running for House, Senate, and key statewide offices had previously "denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election," according to The Washington Post. And many took their cues from former President Donald Trump, parroting his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and attempting to seed doubt among voters about the legitimacy of the midterms. But in the end, "denier candidates fared especially poorly" in the year's "most competitive races," as well as the statewide contests dictating to how elections are run. "Democracy...
The Week

Ivanka Trump skips her father's 2024 campaign launch despite reported pleading from Trump

Former President Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential comeback bid on Wednesday before a crowd of about 1,000 guests at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but only two of his children — Eric and Barron — attended the event, the New York Post reports. Daughter Tiffany is presumably on her honeymoon, having gotten married at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, while Don Jr. "was unable to make it back from a hunting trip out West in time for the spectacle due to his scheduled flight being scrapped." Ivanka Trump, a presidential adviser during Trump's four years in the White House, issued...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Kevin McCarthy clears GOP hurdle on path to speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cleared the first major hurdle on his path to become the next Speaker of the House, winning the GOP nomination for the position by 188 to 31 on Tuesday.  While McCarthy was widely expected to become the party's nominee for the position, he faced a fierce, last-minute challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) representing the GOP's right flank, still reeling from the Republicans' lackluster results during the 2022 midterms. Biggs had been backed by MAGA Republican figures like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who reportedly worked to actively whip votes against McCarthy in the lead-up to Tuesday's...
The Week

GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

Jesse Benton, a former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), was convicted Thursday of helping a Russian citizen illegally funnel a political donation to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Benton, 44, purchased a $25,000 ticket to a September 2016 Republican National Committee event for Trump and gave the ticket to Russian multilevel marketer Roman Vasilenko. Vasilenko then gave Benton $100,000.  Elections "reflect the values and the priorities and the beliefs of American citizens," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parikh said at Benton's trial this week. "Jesse Benton by...
IOWA STATE
The Week

What Democrats stand to gain from the Georgia runoff

Now that Democrats have held onto the Senate, you might be tempted to disregard the results of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff — where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock — as inconsequential. But that's where you're wrong. In fact, a 51st Democratic senator could change a lot for both parties. For one thing, having an extra member in their caucus would afford Democrats a slight cushion to pass key legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could no longer single-handedly block bills; rather, they'd both need to be opposed should they hope to stifle...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Will Trump actually return to Twitter?

Donald Trump is officially back on Twitter, but so far in name only. Elon Musk restored the MAGA commander-in-chief’s account in the early hours of Sunday, but the former US president has insisted he won’t be getting his tweet on any time soon. Trump claims to be committed to his own rival social media platform, Truth Social, and so doesn’t “see any reason” to return to his old online stomping ground. But can he really resist the allures of that little blue bird forever? And what might convince him to come back?Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Here, we take a look...
The Week

Rick Scott officially challenges Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will officially challenge Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to lead Senate Republicans in the coming legislative term, announcing on Tuesday his intent to unseat the longtime top Republican at Wednesday's party leadership vote.  In a "dear colleagues" letter, Scott framed his bid as an alternative to the GOP status quo. Without invoking McConnell by name, Scott wrote that while voters want politicians who will "tell them what we will do when we are in charge" Republicans have thus far "continued to elect leadership who refuses to do that, and elicits attacks on anyone that does."  Last spring Scott, who chairs...
The Week

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he has named Jack Smith, a longtime former DOJ prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two of the most significant Justice Department investigations of the past year: former President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and the events leading up to, and through, the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol.  Citing both President Biden and Trump's decisions to run for office in 2024, Garland explained that he had ultimately "concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel." The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Prosecutors decline to charge Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine work

Federal prosecutors on Monday declined to charge former New York City mayor and longtime Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani for his work with Ukrainian figures during the Trump administration. The decision ends a more than year-long investigation into whether he acted as an unregistered foreign agent as part of his efforts to aid the Trump administration by denigrating then-candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for their Ukrainian dealings.  "In my business, we would call that total victory," attorney Robert Costello, who represented Giuliani in this case, told The Associated Press upon news of the prosecutors' decision. "We appreciate what the U.S. attorney's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy