WTOK-TV
Home Instead kicks off its Be a Santa to a Senior program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local senior home care company in Meridian is working to speard some holiday cheer to some in the elderly community. Home Instead is kicking off its Be a Santa to a Senior prgram, where community members can give a holiday gift to an older adult.
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
WTOK-TV
Local church feeding people in need Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Life Independent Missionary Baptist Church will serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need next week. The church has made this dinner an annual event, but the pandemic caused them to take a year off in 2020. Anyone is welcome to come and get a hot meal. The meal is not the only thing the church is sharing. It will also be giving out blankets and gift baskets to the homeless.
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WTOK-TV
Mr. George Lee Meyers
Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.
WTOK-TV
Meridian firefighter injured
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian firefighter was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured in a house fire. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier said firemen responded to a fire in the 300 block of 5th Ave. 5:00 a.m. He said firefighters were inside of the home when a flashover happened. A flashover is basically when the temperature rapidly increases and everything suddenly ignites. The injured firefighter suffered second degree burns to his hands but is expected to be okay.
WTOK-TV
Kemper County School District breaks ground on new elementary school
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for its new building. In De Kalb, the Kemper County School District broke ground on its new elementary school building. Dr. Jerri Cawthorn, the prinicpal of Kemper County Lower Elementary, was excited about the new layout...
WTOK-TV
A nice cool sunny day awaits
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and it was very cold out there to start off the morning. There is high pressure sitting to the west of us keeping us dry from rain and skies clear. High temperatures today are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, but it remain chilly all day.
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
WTOK-TV
Keep the heat cranked up because the COLD sticks around
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Just so you know, winter “officially” begins on December 21st. Many of you are probably wondering if Mother Nature got the seasons mixed up since it has been rather wintry with this recent cold snap. Regardless, the cold weather isn’t going anywhere any time...
WTOK-TV
Scott Central puts together a shutout, ending Philadelphia’s playoff run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scott Central beat Philadelphia 55-0 on Friday night at Philadelphia High in the Quarterfinal of the MHSAA 2A Football Playoffs. The Rebels started off hot and did not look back, their first play was a deep ball from Quez Goss to Javieon Butler down the sideline.
WTOK-TV
EMCC continues their perfect season with win over Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lions came into Meridian with a 5-0 record and they improved to 6-0 with a 57-47 win over MCC. The Lions would be the first to score in the game and would continue to drive the momentum heading into half with a 28-16 lead. Meridian...
WTOK-TV
Look up overnight, you may see a shooting star IF you can brave the cold
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Leonid Meteor shower is in its peak, and best viewing will be late tonight through before dawn on Friday morning. Some moonlight may hinder your view, but away from city lights is the best place to be to increase your chances of seeing a shooting star. Under ideal conditions, there’s the possibility of seeing 10-15 meteors per hour.
WTOK-TV
Law enforcement program received $180,000 grant
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Search and Rescue program and Active Shooter Law Enforcement program in Meridian, were awarded $180,000 in Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting. The money will be used for first responders across the state training in active shooter situations in Meridian. The hands-on training was offered...
WTOK-TV
Unseasonable cold air remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are headed into the weekend, but very cold air remain over the area. We woke up to temperatures in the mid to lower 20s. Shivering cold temperatures will last through the 7 am hour this morning. Not warming up much at all as we step through the day. Upper 40s can be expected by 9 am. Clouds will build in around lunchtime today. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WTOK-TV
Jonathan Webster Named ECCC Head Football Coach
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College announced Jonathan Webster as the new Head Coach for East Central football. Webster has over a decade of experience as both a student-athlete and as a coach. He most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. Coach Webster is pumped for this new position and spoke on why East Central was the place for him.
