Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Donuts with Santa coming to Manito
MANITO, Il. (WMBD)– The Village of Manito is hosting a Santa-themed charity event at the Forman Center Cafeteria on Sat. morning, Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to the Village of Manito FaceBook post, the event is sponsored by the Forman Junior Women’s Club (FJWC), Santa will arrive at 9:30 a.m. Kids are encouraged to bring their list and enjoy donuts and milk with Santa.
9th Annual Day of Stuffing benefitting Peoria Friendship House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A classic 1975 GP Transit bus parked outside Kroger on Lake St. in Peoria on Friday was crammed with food donations on the 9th Annual Day of Stuffing. The Day of Stuffing is an effort to boost donations for the ongoing 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive benefitting the Peoria Friendship House. This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
Peoria Police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person. Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170.
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
Loving Living Local: Solvera Health
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
Peoria Police Department holding gun buy back on Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This weekend, the Peoria Police Department will be giving community members an opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted guns.Event. The Peoria Police Department is encouraging the community to turn in their unwanted guns, as part of a gun buyback. In the spring, a similar event was held and 47 weapons […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Teen involved with April shooting arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage suspect wanted in an April shooting has been arrested by Peoria Police, according to a press release Friday morning. 19-year-old Jahmahn E. Williams was a suspect in a shooting that occurred on April 12 at the Hedgehill apartments in Peoria. A man and a woman were both shot and taken to the hospital, and the woman was considered to be in critical condition at that time.
Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Facing a serious health issue or coping with the news that you only have months to live takes an emotional toll on the patient and their family and other loved ones. But a team at OSF Healthcare...
The Baby Fold’s Annual Festival of Trees is a family affair with a good cause
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold’s 29th Annual Festival of Trees is underway. This event is a fundraiser to help kick off the holiday season. There are more than 600 decorated trees plus holiday décor up for auction. Bidding can take place in person at the Interstate Center or online until Saturday at 8 p.m. Proceeds go to children serviced by the nonprofit.
Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
Peoria Kristkindlmarkt
Join the Peoria German-American Central Society this weekend for a holiday celebration. You can check out our interview with Jeff Pulfer to hear more about what you can expect at the Peoria Kristkindlmarkt. That’s all happening at the Expo Gardens in Peoria. The event will run this Saturday, November 19th...
Juvenile injured in dual shootings in Bloomington
Bloomington Police are investigating two gunfire incidents on Wednesday night, including one that left a young person injured. The first happened around 9:20 p.m. near the Rainbow Circle apartments on the east side, near Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue. No one was injured in that shots-fired incident. The second incident...
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
