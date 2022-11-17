Read full article on original website
FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Undercover shootout leaves armed suspect dead in Manhattan drug sting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— An undercover drug sting in Upper Manhattan devolved into a shootout Friday night that left an armed man dead and a second in custody, according to reports. NYPD, state and federal investigators were attempting to carry out a controlled buy of fentanyl in a first-floor apartment...
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met
Thanksgiving is a holiday when we express our thankfulness for everything we have, but it may also be a time when we help others who are less fortunate. It was a day of volunteering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met. Thanksgiving...
SUBWAY CANE ATTACK: Man, 73, beat in head by own cane after stranger grabs it on UWS
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where he was treated for bruising and swelling to his face and head. He was listed in stable condition
Man shot at police, barricaded in Inwood building: NYPD
A male suspect has barricaded themselves inside a building in Inwood Friday night and fired shots at police officers, police confirmed. Man shot at police, barricaded in Inwood building: …. A male suspect has barricaded themselves inside a building in Inwood Friday night and fired shots at police officers, police...
Gunman Admits to Mistaken Identity in Shooting of Indiana Student on ‘Dream' NYC Visit
The case of a college student gunned down on a Brooklyn stoop more than two years ago is finally headed to court after investigators arrested a man accused of pulling the trigger. Authorities cuffed William Freeman, 26, earlier this month for allegedly shooting Ethan Williams of Indiana. The sophomore student...
Gunman charged for death of Indiana skateboarder struck by stray bullet in NYC
NEW YORK – Ethan Williams, an Indiana skateboarder who traveled to New York City to compete in a skateboarding tournament in 2020 never made it him. Williams was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting on a stoop at an AirBnB rental he was staying at in Bushwick. This week, William Freeman, 26, of Gravesend, Brooklyn, was arraigned for two counts of second-degree murder. Williams at the time was traveling the country to visit skate parks featured in Tony Hawk skateboarding video games. rooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn man has been arraigned on The post Gunman charged for death of Indiana skateboarder struck by stray bullet in NYC appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan
Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
3 Women Found Stabbed to Death in NYC Home
Three women were found stabbed to death in a Queens home Friday, authorities say. Each of the victims was pronounced dead at the 182nd Street scene in Springfield Gardens shortly before 11 a.m. They were 26, 47 and 68 years old, police said. The victims' identities weren't immediately made public,...
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Street co-named after 36 year FDNY veteran
BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — James “Big Jim” Corcoran was a 36-year FDNY veteran and a charter member of the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drum. On Saturday, he was honored in Bayside, Queens, in a street co-naming ceremony. Corcoran died in 1995 on St. Patrick’s Day after...
Woman Driving Amazon Delivery Truck Steals Packages In NY
Police are asking the public for assistance identifying an alleged Amazon driver who was ripping off packages when she was supposed to be delivering them in New York. The incident took place in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, said the New York City Police Department. It was reported to police...
'It’s a celebration of New York' in gingerbread houses
They are innovative and beautiful creations by amateur and professional bakers competing in the exhibit Gingerbread NYC, the great borough bake-off here at the Museum of the city of New York. ‘It’s a celebration of New York’ in gingerbread houses. They are innovative and beautiful creations by amateur...
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated
Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday. Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens...
