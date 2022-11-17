ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOWK

No. 15 K-State tops WVU football on Senior Day

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats closed WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium with a 48-31 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Wildcat quarterback Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran in another to lead his team to their second-highest point total of the season. The majority of those points came in the first half as both teams combined to score 66.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

GBN Podcast: Reaction to loss vs. K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game. That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia falls to Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Fourth-ranked TCU had players shuffling on and off the field as the final seconds were ticking off the clock. Kicker Griffin Kell was the last one to get into place. “That looked like chaos, but we practice it every Thursday exactly like that,” Frogs coach...
FORT WORTH, TX
WOWK

West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU women’s hoops tops Winthrop at Education Day

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball won its second game on Wednesday 70-48 over Winthrop in front of thousands of spirited students at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hosted this season’s Education Day as they welcomed schools from the area to come and support the team and give it a unique home-court advantage. They got the edge they needed as Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith combined for 27 points to lead WVU over the Eagles.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU sits in first after night one

After day one of competition at the third annual WVU Invitational, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected five victories to open the weekend on Thursday night at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Thursday’s finals session began with both men’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Perez enrolls at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU and Penn State square off in NCAA Second Round

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown hasn’t found herself as the underdog very often in her career, but now she and her team are looking to prove some doubters wrong in the NCAA Tournament. The 7th-seeded WVU women’s soccer team travels north of the border to face 2-seed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez’s enrollment Thursday, saying the player’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
MORGANTOWN, WV

