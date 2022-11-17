Read full article on original website
No. 15 K-State tops WVU football on Senior Day
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats closed WVU’s Milan Puskar Stadium with a 48-31 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. Wildcat quarterback Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran in another to lead his team to their second-highest point total of the season. The majority of those points came in the first half as both teams combined to score 66.
GBN Podcast: Reaction to loss vs. K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game. That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by...
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) — Fourth-ranked TCU had players shuffling on and off the field as the final seconds were ticking off the clock. Kicker Griffin Kell was the last one to get into place. “That looked like chaos, but we practice it every Thursday exactly like that,” Frogs coach...
Quick Hits: Brown praises WVU’s effort after K-State loss
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s home slate ended with a disappointing loss to No. 15 Kansas State. While WVU head coach Neal Brown wasn’t happy with the result, he had a lot of good to say about his team after the defeat. “I thought the guys...
West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
WVU women’s hoops tops Winthrop at Education Day
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball won its second game on Wednesday 70-48 over Winthrop in front of thousands of spirited students at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers hosted this season’s Education Day as they welcomed schools from the area to come and support the team and give it a unique home-court advantage. They got the edge they needed as Jayla Hemingway and Madisen Smith combined for 27 points to lead WVU over the Eagles.
WVU sits in first after night one
After day one of competition at the third annual WVU Invitational, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected five victories to open the weekend on Thursday night at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown. Thursday’s finals session began with both men’s...
Perez enrolls at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our...
Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
WVU and Penn State square off in NCAA Second Round
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown hasn’t found herself as the underdog very often in her career, but now she and her team are looking to prove some doubters wrong in the NCAA Tournament. The 7th-seeded WVU women’s soccer team travels north of the border to face 2-seed...
Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez’s enrollment Thursday, saying the player’s eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
