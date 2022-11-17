ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks

During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

First Student Bus Company To Fix Route Problems

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change. Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district’s bus company, First Student, is apologizing. First Student...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Boys & Girls Club opens teen center in Langlade County

ANTIGO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Langlade County Boys and Girls Club has a new resource for teens. The Teen Center hosted their grand opening on Thursday, expanding upon their original Boys and Girls Club location after realizing they needed more space to accommodate the growing number of members. Organizers...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Nov. 17, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Positive CWD Test at Lincoln County Deer Farm

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The State Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection has confirmed that a deer farm in Lincoln County is under quarantine after one of the animals tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa confirmed the positive test in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Body Found in Portage County Identified

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21

A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim

Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Medford woman killled in Clark County crash

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
MEDFORD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home

Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
