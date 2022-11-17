Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
95.5 FM WIFC
First Student Bus Company To Fix Route Problems
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Families across Wausau have experienced delays and even route cancellations since this school year began, but that may change. Those delays are due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, and now the Wausau school district’s bus company, First Student, is apologizing. First Student...
95.5 FM WIFC
Boys & Girls Club opens teen center in Langlade County
ANTIGO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Langlade County Boys and Girls Club has a new resource for teens. The Teen Center hosted their grand opening on Thursday, expanding upon their original Boys and Girls Club location after realizing they needed more space to accommodate the growing number of members. Organizers...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Nov. 17, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
95.5 FM WIFC
Positive CWD Test at Lincoln County Deer Farm
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The State Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection has confirmed that a deer farm in Lincoln County is under quarantine after one of the animals tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. The National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa confirmed the positive test in...
onfocus.news
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
onfocus.news
Loneliness and Social Isolation on the Rise in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Loneliness and social isolation are on the rise in Wisconsin and across the United States. While people of all ages and backgrounds can experience loneliness and social isolation, older adults and people with disabilities are uniquely susceptible which puts them at risk for significant health problems.
WSAW
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
WSAW
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon. Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester. Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control...
95.5 FM WIFC
New restaurant owners to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – A Northwoods restaurant may be under new ownership, but it will continue a Thanksgiving tradition set by the previous owners. Dave Holt and his wife Traia bought Backwaters Bar and Grill just north of Rhinelander last April. They plan to give out free to-go dinners just as the previous owners did. “We both thought it was a fantastic idea that the previous owners had done. One of the biggest excitements for us about becoming business owners in the community was the ability to donate.”
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
wearegreenbay.com
SUV collides with fuel tanker in northern Wisconsin, slippery roads a possible factor
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WFRV) – An SUV reportedly lost control and crashed into a fuel tanker due to slippery road conditions in northern Wisconsin on Wednesday. According to Pine Lake Fire Rescue, the incident happened just north of Rhinelander on HWY 17, north of Poplar Road. Officials say that...
Comments / 0