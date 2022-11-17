Read full article on original website
LA Councilwoman-Elect Eunisses Hernandez Announces Top Staffers
Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez has announced two top staffers for her council office as she prepares to take office on Dec. 12, with both coming from Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office.
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
Bass promises quick action on homelessness in first remarks since winning LA mayor race
She takes over a city reeling from spiking homeless population, a housing shortage and controversy at City Hall.
Park declares victory, Darling concedes in LA’s 11th District race
Traci Park declared victory Thursday in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District seat, as her opponent, Erin Darling, conceded. The race to replace Councilman Mike Bonin was the only one of the four council races entering Thursday in which there had not yet been a declaration of victory or a concession.
easyreadernews.com
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
signalscv.com
Our View | A Vote of No Confidence
As of this writing, it has been 10 days since the Nov. 8 General Election. And we still don’t know all of the results. California isn’t the only place where this is an issue. But let’s just look at the situation here in Los Angeles County, in the elections we follow most closely in the Santa Clarita Valley.
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
Los Angeles Gets A New Mayor And At Least 3 New Councilmembers
The top issues the city's new administration will tackle
Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first Black woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of L.A., as voters elevated the first Black woman to hold the post.
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Compton sued for not releasing employee salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The operators of the employee database portal, Transparent California, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Compton for failure to provide records under the public records act. The writ of mandate dated Nov. 8 states the City has failed to produce documents related to public...
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted
Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday. With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
Horvath builds nearly 15,000-vote lead in LA County board race
West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath again expanded her lead Wednesday over state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in the race for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The latest vote totals released Wednesday show Horvath with a 14,950-vote lead over Hertzberg, up from roughly 11,000 on...
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
uscannenbergmedia.com
Trojans rally for the crosstown rivalry game as Mura Masa, the Song Girls and others perform at Conquest
Continuing the age-old rivalry between USC and UCLA in the lead up to the crosstown rivalry football game Saturday, USC’s Undergraduate Student Government presented the annual Conquest spirit rally on Thursday evening in McCarthy Quad. USG, Trojan Pride and the USC Concerts Committee attracted a large audience for the...
