3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
MARSHALL 86, COPPIN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .411, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Hood 2-4, Blue 2-6, Battle 1-2, Winston 1-2, Rojas 1-6, Tarke 0-1, Tekavcic 0-1, Titus 0-1, Sessoms 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 19 (Sessoms 6, Blue 4, Steers 2, Tarke 2, Winston 2, Hood, Rojas,...
BRYANT 91, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 85
Percentages: FG .457, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Pride 3-6, Walker 2-4, Gross-Bullock 2-7, Brelsford 1-1, Mosher 1-1, Latimer 1-2, Edert 1-6, Cramer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Cramer 2, Timberlake 2, Gross-Bullock, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Gross-Bullock 3, Latimer 3, Pride 3, Timberlake 3,...
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
ORAL ROBERTS 98, OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 86
Percentages: FG .473, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Akhile 3-6, Brown 2-4, Scott 2-5, Green 1-2, King 1-3, Freeman 0-1, Riggs 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Akhile, Doomes, Freeman, Green, Udoumoh). Turnovers: 15 (Doomes 3, King 3, Udoumoh 3, Akhile, Barrett, Brown, Freeman, Green,...
PEPPERDINE 64, UC IRVINE 55
Percentages: FG .284, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Davis 1-2, Leuchten 1-3, Baker 1-5, Hohn 1-5, Tillis 1-5, Butler 0-1, Henry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tillis). Turnovers: 14 (Crockrell 4, Hohn 3, Davis 2, Henry 2, Leuchten, Tillis, Ujadughele). Steals: 5 (Henry, Hohn,...
Southern Cal 72, San Francisco 48
SOUTHERN CAL (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Adika 2-3, Sissoko 1-3, Littleton 1-6, Williams 1-2, Doumbia 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Love 0-2, Perkins 0-2, Bigby 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Sissoko 1, Akunwafo 1) Turnovers: 18 (Sissoko 3, Adika 2, Marshall 2, Love 2, Akunwafo 2, Doumbia...
Minnesota 112, Philadelphia 109
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Russell 3-6, Nowell 2-4, Towns 2-7, Edwards 2-10, Reid 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-3, Anderson 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, McDaniels). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Russell 3, Towns 3, McDaniels 2, Prince 2,...
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
SEATTLE 80, PORTLAND 68
Percentages: FG .532, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Tyson 4-10, Chatfield 2-2, Dawson 2-5, Schumacher 2-5, Rajkovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Reiley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Chatfield 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 3, Rajkovic 2, Tyson 2, Dawson, Udenyi). Steals: 5 (Chatfield 2,...
STONEHILL 81, HOLY CROSS 79
Percentages: FG .509, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Johnson 3-4, Burnett 1-1, Meuser 1-1, Mack 0-1, Stinson 0-1, Sims 0-2, Zegarowski 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burnett, Mack, McGill). Turnovers: 17 (Burnett 3, Sims 3, Stone 3, Johnson 2, Melis 2, Zegarowski 2, Meuser,...
Watch: Kirk Ferentz Minnesota Postgame
Iowa Coach Speaks with Media Following Saturday's Contest in Minneapolis
Saturday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite being hobbled by a leg injury, Oregon intercepted Utah quarterback Cameron Rising three times, and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the 10th-ranked Utes 20-17 on Saturday night. A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that preserved their chances of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game for the fourth straight season. The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 12 CFP) need only a win over rival Oregon State next Saturday to book their ticket to Las Vegas and a date with Southern California. Nix was clearly limited after suffering an injury to his right ankle/foot late in last week’s loss to Washington that snapped Oregon’s 23-game home win streak. He threw a 4-yard TD pass to Troy Franklin in the first half and Bucky Irving added a 10-yard TD run as the Ducks built a 17-3 halftime lead.
Minnesota 2, Carolina 1
Minnesota0011—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 9 (Necas, Noesen), 13:47. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (Too Many Men on the Ice), 8:53. Second Period_None. Penalties_Chatfield, CAR (Cross Checking), 12:25. Third Period_2, Minnesota, Steel 3 (Kaprizov, Spurgeon), 17:23. Penalties_Duhaime, MIN (Holding Stick), 0:49; Slavin, CAR (Tripping), 0:49; Brodin, MIN (Interference), 3:48.
Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Tennessee Invitational
The two-time defending national champion Cavaliers won 13 total events and shattered more records this weekend in Knoxville
Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels Lay an Egg Versus Arkansas Ahead of The Egg Bowl
Despite an attempt of a comeback, the Arkansas Razorbacks destroyed the Ole Miss Rebels, one week before the Egg Bowl.
Detroit 6, Columbus 1
Columbus010—1 First Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 8 (Seider, Perron), 9:58 (pp). Second Period_2, Columbus, Bemstrom 2 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 0:43. 3, Detroit, Hronek 3, 6:35. 4, Detroit, Chiarot 2 (Copp, Raymond), 10:45. 5, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Seider, Larkin), 17:02. Third Period_6, Detroit, Kubalik 9 (Larkin, Seider), 5:21 (pp). 7, Detroit, Bertuzzi...
