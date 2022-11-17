ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kids On The Block member apologizes, says former employee stole money from fans

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A member of the New Kids On The Block took to Twitter to apologize, stating that a past employee of his stole money from fans.

In a tweet, singer Danny Wood said that members of the NKOTB community were solicited for money and clarified that no one affiliated with the band would ever directly ask fans for money.

Wood says that all NKOTB events are sold through an authorized ticket vendor and to never believe anyone promising tickets or special access on the band’s behalf.

“Please know, that we are acting swiftly to get to the bottom of this situation and find a solution,” Wood said. “If you have been negatively impacted I want to hear from you in hopes of finding a remedy.”

Wood advises that fans impacted by the wrong-doing employee to contact him at Dwoodinfo22@gmail.com

