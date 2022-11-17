ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 11 Longhorns vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnRos_0jDgSvpK00

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an early-season non-conference battle.

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moody Center Wednesday for a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup.

Texas (2-0) is coming off a 82-31 win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday while Gonzaga (2-0) heads into Austin riding high off a thrilling 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.

The Longhorns fell 86-74 to the Zags last season in Spokane in what was the second-ever game of the Chris Beard era. The Horns led early but trailed by as many as 22 in game that never felt close in the second half.

After the win over HCU, Beard admitted that the Horns would benefit from this clash of heavyweights regardless of what the final score says.

"The way I look at these games is, you know, we don't lose these games," Beard said. "We win the game, we maybe run out of time. But we're not going to lose Wednesday night. It's just too big of an opportunity for us to get better."

But Beard feels his team grew after that early-season test.

“Our team got better last year at Gonzaga,” Beard said. “Wish we would have played better but give them a lot of credit.”

It's the same kind of "win" he's looking for this time around.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

- Timmy Allen

- Marcus Carr

- Dillon Mitchell

- Dylan Disu

- Tyrese Hunter

Starters for Gonzaga:

- Julian Strawther

- Drew Timme

- Rasir Bolton

- Nolan Hickman

- Anton Watson

Under-16

Dylan Disu missed the first shot of the game on a 3-pointer but comes back down two possessions and drills one for the first points of the game.

Nolan Hickman answered for the Zags with a wide-open 3 of his own to give Gonzaga a 5-3 lead. Hickman drained another 3 but was called for a technical foul after the celebration. The Bulldogs led 10-5 at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

Christian Bishop jumped the passing lane and took it right at Timme in transistion for a right-handed layup.

Carr then nailed a face-up 3-pointer to tie the game at 12 before Malachi Smith hit one of his own to give the Zags the lead.

Carr hit another deep ball a few plays later, as the Horns followed this up with a steal and a Disu layup in transition.

Under-8

Hunter got his defender to bite on the shot fake before hitting the left-wing jumper. He followed this up with his first 3-pointer of the game to 24-20.

Under-4

Sir'Jabaru Rice drained a catch-and-shoot 3 before Strawther answered with one of his own. Carr continued his hot start by drilling a deep 3 at the top of the key to extend Texas' lead.

Bishop then hit a nifty up-and-under against Timme to give Texas a 38-30 lead after Rice had followed up a miss with a put-back for two points.

The 3s continued for Texas, as Brock Cunningham hit a confident-looking deep ball with a hand in his face to give Texas a 43-35 lead.

Cunningham gave the Horns an incredible spark with a steal of Timme that led to a fast-break layup before getting a reverse layup a few possessions later.

HALFTIME: Texas 47, Gonzaga 37

Under-16

Mitchell missed an easy alley-oop on the first play of the half. But after Hunter drilled a 3  Disu hit a mid-range jumper and a 3 of his own to give Texas a 55-40 lead.

Timme responded with a spin move in the post that led to a floater plus the foul. He missed the free throw.

Hunter stayed hot with back-to-back 3s to give the Horns a 61-44 lead.

Under-12

Coming out of the timeout, Hunter got run off the line but hit a midrange jumper.

He then got a fastbreak chance off the steal, putting in the layup while drawing the foul. Texas led 66-46 after the made free throw.

Under-8

It became a shoot-around for Texas midway through the half, as Hunter drilled yet another 3 to give him 26 points. Carr followed this up with a wide-open deep ball of his from the left corner.

Under-4

The roof of the Moody Center got blown into oblivion after Dillon Mitchell had back-to-back dunks to give the Horns a 90-69 lead with two minutes left. He followed this up with a vicious put-back slam, kicking the Bulldogs while they were already down.

FINAL: Texas 93, Gonzaga 74

