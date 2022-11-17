Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

DELAWARE, USA — A 70-year-old woman in the state of Delaware got the prize of a lifetime last month after winning $100,000 from scratch-off tickets. Then after buying more to celebrate, she won another $300,000. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won the first $100,000 prize from two...
Lottery officials have finally addressed the technical glitch that led to a delay in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California, and was the first Powerball winner in over three months. The jackpot skyrocketed in that time to a record $2.04 billion. However, Powerball...
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
The Powerball jackpot’s record-breaking streak has come to a close after at least one ticket matched all six numbers drawn during a delayed drawing on Tuesday. According to Powerball, which kept players eagerly waiting to hear whether anyone had won the estimated $2.04bn jackpot on Monday night, the overnight delay was the result of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with a red Powerball 10. Powerplay was 2X.There were also three Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey that match...
The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize.No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus ball.There were 77 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 17, 20, 30, 39, 49 and the bonus number was 59.Set of balls 11 and draw machine Arthur were used.There were no players who matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but nine matched four numbers to claim £13,000.The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 12, 17, 29, 34 and the Thunderball number was 08.No-one scooped the £500,000 top prize, but one player won £5,000 for matching five numbers. Read More Trump goes on 2024 endorsement resharing spree on Truth Social – liveUkraine: Putin’s troops preparing defencesBudget 2022: Hunt defends tax hikes
Comments / 0