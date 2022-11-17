ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

18-36-39-57-58-59, Bonus: 34

(eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Bonus: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $11,100,000

