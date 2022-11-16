ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the uniforms Utah and Oregon will wear in key Pac-12 showdown

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) tries to push Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz (45) as Utah and Florida play in Gainesvillle, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon meet on Saturday at Autzen Stadium (8:30 p.m., MST, ESPN) in a pivotal matchup with Pac-12 title game implications.

For both teams, it’s simple — the team that wins both of their next two games punches their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game.

Here’s what both teams will be wearing in the key matchup between the Utes and the Ducks.

Utah will wear their all-white throwback uniforms, featuring an “interlocking UU” helmet, white jersey with red numbers and white pants.

The Utes have worn this uniform combination once this season, in a Week 1 loss to Florida.

Oregon will be wearing white helmets with green wings, green uniforms with yellow numbers and white pants.

kslsports.com

College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon

EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fishduck.com

Can the Oregon Ducks Beat Utah Without Nix?

This has been a game pinned on the calendar for some time now. The Ducks are fresh off a crushing loss to the Huskies, so it’s time to bounce back and take down an aspiring conference rival. The Utes come to town tomorrow with an identical record at only...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Duck Football; Beaver Football; College Hoops

The Oregon Ducks have been preparing for a battle this Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game against the Utah Utes could determine the level of bowl game the Ducks are invited to participate. At 8-2 the Utes have for the most part dominated their opponents with Florida and UCLA being the exceptions. Utah is expected to be a physical battle. UO Coach Dan Lanning said of Utah’s Tavion Thomas the 6’2” 238 pound running back that he runs hard and doesn’t go down on first contact. Thomas leads the Utes with 7 touchdowns and 632 yards of rushing. Lanning says they have been working on improving in areas that were questionable in last week’s loss to Washington and will be ready for this matchup. Game time on KCST this Saturday will be at 6 pm with a 7:30 kickoff.
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Utes Near Top Of Power Ranking Before Oregon Showdown

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utes are making an argument for the top spot in the Big-PAC Power Poll ahead of their week 11 matchup with the Oregon Ducks. On Thursday’s Jake and Ben Show on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone, the University of Utah climbed up to the second spot in the rankings that compare teams from the Big-12, the PAC-12, and BYU.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women Earn First Victory Of Amber Whiting Era

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has ended a five-game losing streak dating back to last season. On the Northshore at the campus of BYU-Hawaii in Laie, BYU defeated Washington State, 65-56, to give head coach Amber Whiting her first career victory at the collegiate level. The win...
PROVO, UT
