Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
EDBL Family Brands to Debut Won-Tom’s at The Cove Shopping Center
It’s a new concept from Eat Drink Be Local Family Brands, the team behind Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point
WSVN-TV
Sugar Factory expands menu in time for the holidays
The Sugar Factory wants to sweeten up your holiday. They’ve come up with some tasty drinks that are practically presents for your tastebuds. The Sugar Factory wants to give you a lot of eye candy this holiday season. Maria Bermudez: “Every year we come up with different drinks, different...
Miami New Times
Miami Dominates Restaurant Business' "Top 100" Most Lucrative Restaurants in the Country
When it comes to restaurant profits, the Magic City is tops, according to a recent list ranking the country's top-grossing establishments in 2022. Earlier this week, the commercial restaurant industry magazine Restaurant Business Online released its "Top 100" list of the largest independent restaurants. Attempts to contact a spokesperson from...
WSVN-TV
John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant reopens revamped and remodeled after closed for several years
A beloved staple in coral gables is back in business. John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant closed a few years ago but it’s now been given new life and it might look a little different than you remember. The bar is now open to the public and they’re...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
Restaurant openings: an American bar and grill with steakhouse cred
Steak king Ralph Lewis continues to grow and diversify the restaurant group that’s anchored by Palm Beach County’s most iconic steakhouse. The newest member of the Okeechobee Steakhouse family made its debut Wednesday night in Loxahatchee. The new Lewis Prime Grill is a little more relaxed than the...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
WSVN-TV
Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
travelexperta.com
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
thepalmettopanther.com
Miami’s New Restaurants for Fall
Miami: a city containing a multitude of restaurants and countless cuisines that brand it as a haven for the ultimate foodie. This fall season is welcoming various new spots to add to the plethora of restaurants scattered all over the 305. Italica Midtown. An Italian restaurant located in Midtown Miami,...
luxury-houses.net
A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million
17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
South Florida organizations provide meals for families in time for the holidays
(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm Share to give food to those that need it the most.
WSVN-TV
Bal Harbour Shops has made a ice skating rink to have holiday feels in South Florida for free
How nice was the weather this morning? It totally put me in the holiday spirit! And the perfect reason to go to bal harbour shops! Where they’ve just opened up their own ice skating rink! Complete with hot cocoa and it’s all a gift: Literally, it’s free!
WSVN-TV
Miami Marlins team up with organizations to giveaway meals in time for Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Marlins are stepping up to the plate to help some less fortunate families. For many residents in Miami it will now be a happy Thanksgiving. On Friday, the Miami Marlins teamed up with Feeding South Florida and Tito’s Vodka to distribute...
tripsavvy.com
Boca Raton's Newest Luxury Hotel Is the Reason You'll Want to Visit This Winter
When your friends ask where you were all winter, don't be surprised if your answer is "Boca Raton." While the name might evoke images of retirement condos and leisurely golf or tennis games (and yes, there are plenty to be had), one historical resort's newest addition is breathing modern life into this coastal community.
WSVN-TV
7-year-old cancer patient receives ‘dream wish’ Disney cruise thanks to Mystic Force Foundation
MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is getting the opportunity of a lifetime in support of a boy who fights everyday to survive. Seven-year-old Kayson Roman is getting a wish come true on board a Disney cruise. “We are very happy. He’s happy, very happy,” said Araibis Roman, Kayson’s mother....
Comments / 0