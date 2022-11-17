ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantation, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Sugar Factory expands menu in time for the holidays

The Sugar Factory wants to sweeten up your holiday. They’ve come up with some tasty drinks that are practically presents for your tastebuds. The Sugar Factory wants to give you a lot of eye candy this holiday season. Maria Bermudez: “Every year we come up with different drinks, different...
AVENTURA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
CORAL GABLES, FL
travelexperta.com

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
thepalmettopanther.com

Miami’s New Restaurants for Fall

Miami: a city containing a multitude of restaurants and countless cuisines that brand it as a haven for the ultimate foodie. This fall season is welcoming various new spots to add to the plethora of restaurants scattered all over the 305. Italica Midtown. An Italian restaurant located in Midtown Miami,...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Truly One of A Kind Estate in Boca Raton with Sprawling Gardens and Resort Like Backyard for Sale at $14 Million

17791 Saxony Court Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17791 Saxony Court, Boca Raton, Florida is an elegant home features all hurricane impact windows and doors, full-house generator, elevator, Control 4 smart home system, and much more. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17791 Saxony Court, please contact Melanie Bloom Haym (Phone: 561-289-2036) & Michael Bloom (Phone: 561-212-2388) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy