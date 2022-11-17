The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. We have released The 2023-24 Budget: California’s Fiscal Outlook and The 2023-24 Budget: The Fiscal Outlook for Schools and Community Colleges. We anticipate the state will have a $25 billion budget problem to solve in the upcoming fiscal year and operating deficits declining from $17 billion to $8 billion over the multiyear period.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO