Legislative Analyst’s Office publishes The 2023-24 Budget: California’s Fiscal Outlook
The Legislative Analyst’s Office has just published the following report:. We have released The 2023-24 Budget: California’s Fiscal Outlook and The 2023-24 Budget: The Fiscal Outlook for Schools and Community Colleges. We anticipate the state will have a $25 billion budget problem to solve in the upcoming fiscal year and operating deficits declining from $17 billion to $8 billion over the multiyear period.
Republican Leader reacts to latest report on California’s weakest revenues since Great Recession
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) responded to the latest report released by the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) that forecasts California’s fiscal outlook on the 2023-24 budget, stating that California’s “revenue estimates represent the weakest performance the state has experienced since the Great Recession.”. “Assembly...
Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. recalls raw ground beef products due to possible foreign matter contamination
Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., an Amarillo, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The raw, ground beef items were produced on...
