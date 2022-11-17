Could wireless earbuds help boost poor hearing? Apple earbuds proved their mettle for helping those with mild to moderate hearing loss in new study. Dangerous parasite that can infect people is found in U.S. foxes. The first two cases of a rare parasitic disease — alveolar echinococcosis — were identified in a man and woman in Vermont. It’s also been found in two Vermont foxes, although fox-to-human transmission hasn’t been confirmed.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO