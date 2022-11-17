ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Don't Know Where She Got That': Paris Hilton Shoots Down Mom Kathy's Claim That IVF Isn't Going Well

By Haley Gunn
 3 days ago
Socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton clapped back at her mom, Kathy Hilton , for suggesting IVF had been a struggle. Paris confirmed her journey to motherhood was going well, while wondering out loud "where she got that" information, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paris, 40, spoke candidly about her IVF journey while contradicting her mother's remarks.

Dressed in a signature Simple Life era look — donning a velour pink tracksuit and pageboy style hat — she addressed how well the process has been thus far, despite her mother saying otherwise .

Paris revealed that there are "tons of embryos" and said the harvested eggs are "just waiting" as she held hands with her husband , Carter Reum .

The reporter then questioned the socialite on her struggles throughout the process, if any at all — while he referenced Kathy's claim that the newlyweds were struggling.

"I don't know where she got that," Paris blankly responded to the question.

While Paris may agree with her mom that she's "so happy" as a newlywed, that's about as far as their common ground extended.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to E! news on her daughter's marriage to Carter as the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary.

"They are so happy," the Bravolebrity said. "They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet

Kathy switched gears, bringing up the touchy subject of her daughter's alleged fertility issues.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'just relax," Kathy revealed. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

After knowing each other for fifteen years, Paris and Carter began dating in 2019. Two years later, in November 2021, the heiress and venture capitalist wed in an over-the-top ceremony fit for a princess.

Paris referred to their anniversary at the launch of her new media company, 11:11 Media , as "insane."

Related
'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘He’s Complicit’: Leah Remini Calls Out Tom Cruise’s Role In Scientology As She Shares 2013 Letter To Shelly Miscavige

Leah Remini blasted Scientologist Tom Cruise for his ties to the church while she continues to call out the LAPD for its investigation into her friend Shelly Miscavige, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2013, Remini left the Church of Scientology after decades as a member. She quickly denounced the religion and spoke out about alleged misdeeds happening within the church. Soon after, the actress filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD regarding her friend Shelly.Shelly is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Leah claims she was close with Shelly.At Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, Leah didn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Don't Treat Me Like An Idiot': Princess Diana's Icy Exchange With Prince Charles Revealed As His Romance With Camilla Blossomed Before Ascension To Throne

King Charles III had a complicated marriage with the late Princess Diana after Camilla Parker-Bowles came back into the picture. Charles and Diana were together for 11 years and split in 1992. By 1996, the pair took their separation one step further and became officially divorced.As the turmoil reached a boiling point, Diana confided in her bodyguard Ken Wharfe about how the love triangle was breaking her heart and leaving her distressed. He claimed Diana once confronted Charles in front of Camilla to confirm she was aware of their blossoming romance, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "I know what's going on. I...
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde SPLIT, Pair 'Taking a Break' After Nanny Drama Rips Their Romance Apart

It's OVER for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, at least for now. The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, have called it quits on the heels of nonstop drama surrounding their film — in which Harry stars — the nanny's explosive claims, and the custody war with Olivia's ex, Jason Sudeikis, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources revealed the duo — who was first linked in January 2021 — are "taking a break" after nearly two years together, citing that their busy schedules made it difficult to maintain a relationship."He's still touring and is now going abroad. She...
Anne Heche’s Estate Hit With ANOTHER Creditor’s Claim Over Actress’ Death As Her Family Continues To Fight

Anne Heche’s estate has been hit with another creditor’s claim demanding money as her family continues to fight over who's in control, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center has filed a claim in court demanding payment for services they provided on August 11, 2022. The date is the day that Heche was pulled off life support. The medical center said they are owed $1,838.92.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the medical bill is the latest creditor claim the estate has been hit with since Heche’s death. Back in August, Heche was...
Ex-‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton’s Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce After Shock Pregnancy

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton’s estranged wife Sheree demanded monthly spousal support in their nasty divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sheree responded to Steve’s divorce petition this week in Orange County, Calif. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in June, Steve filed for divorce from his wife after 23 years of marriage. In his petition, Steve cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have been married since 1999 and he listed the date of separation as March 1. The divorce came months after Sheree announced she was pregnant with her fourth...
'You're Using OUR Stories': Ron Goldman's Sister Reacts To Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Backlash, Claims Her Family Wasn't Allowed To Preview 'The People v. O. J. Simpson'

Ron Goldman's younger sister, Kim, reacted to the backlash surrounding Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series while reflecting on the trauma of losing her own brother in a candid new interview, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ron was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson at her Los Angeles home back in June 1994. O.J. Simpson later went on trial for the double slayings and was found not guilty in October 1995.Ron Goldman's sister @KimEGoldman joins our @sunny Hostin to discuss publicly dealing with personal trauma after her brother's death and how the struggles inspired her mission to advocate for victims and families facing similar tragedies....
'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks

Candace Cameron Bure released a statement addressing the uproar online after stating that her new network planned to "keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.Bure was subject to a flurry of criticism after speaking out about her exit from Hallmark and moving to the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer."I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want...
Kandi Burruss’ Bravo Spin-Off Canceled Due To ‘Low Interest’ Weeks After ‘RHOA’ Star’s Restaurant Hit With Lawsuit Over 2020 Shooting

Kandi Burruss’ Bravo spin-off Kandi & The Gang has been canceled by the network after only one season — and weeks after the RHOA star was hit with a lawsuit over a 2020 shooting at her restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed to B. Scott that the network had little interest in moving forward with the show, especially due to the “subpar” ratings. The outlet called Kandi for her reaction to the news but she told them, “I’m not ready to give any statement.” She added, “I really haven’t put my thoughts into words. I have not written a statement....
'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79

She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Erika Jayne Trolled By Auction Company Selling Diamond Earrings ‘RHOBH’ Star Had To Turn Over As Part Of Husband’s Bankruptcy

The auction company in charge of selling the diamond earrings that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had to turn over in court is creatively hyping the sale, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jayne was ordered to hand over the set as part of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case. Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were pushed into Chapter 7 by his various creditors. The disgraced attorney stands accused of embezzling money from his clients. Lawyers working on the bankruptcy claimed financial records showed Girardi used client money to purchase the earrings for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Exes Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Luz Foundation Gave Less Than .1% Of Their Combined Worth To Charity Between 2007 & 2019

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s foundation reportedly gave a minuscule .1% of their combined worth to charities in 12 years from 2007 to 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come in the wake of the former couple’s shocking split, which saw the pair divide an estimated $770 million in assets in their divorce settlement, public records show Tom and Gisele’s Luz Foundation only gave a series of small grants and donations to several charities since its inception.Even more surprising are records that show the exes gave small grants and donations between $300 and $1,000 to environmental groups and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kanye West Spotted At Donda Academy's Secret Location As Embattled Rapper Resurfaces After Anti-Semitism Scandal

Kanye West was spotted coming and going from his Donda Academy's secret location this week, RadarOnline.com has learned in the wake of the fallout from his antisemitism scandal. The Yeezy designer had security guards with him while stopping by the private address on Tuesday.Ye's driver reportedly pulled up in a black Maserati around 2:30 PM local time and he spent about two hours inside the building before leaving in another car. Insider revealed the school was "bustling," noting one of their reporters saw around 20 to 30 children and adults congregating inside the building, wearing their uniforms. They noted the...
Justin Bieber's 'Bored Ape' NTF Takes A Nose Dive In Value From $1.3 Million To $70k After FTX Crash

Crypto-Bro Bieber? Not anymore. After jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon in January, Justin Bieber's Bored Ape NTF has plummeted in value, taking a nose-dive from a $1.3 million purchase price to just $70,000 after FTX exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the start of 2022, Bieber, 28, spent 500 Ethereum — or about $1.3 million — on the Bored Ape NTF, buying into a financial fad that was widely known but little understood. The 95% drop in value for the non-fungible token rounds out to a loss of $1.23 million for the pop star. The cause...
'My Heart Goes Out To His Family': Lamar Odom Pays Tribute To Late Friend Aaron Carter, Addresses Struggles With Addiction

Lamar Odom paid tribute to his late friend Aaron Carter on a new episode of his podcast, RadarOnline.com can confirm, detailing his own struggles with addiction and how difficult it was to overcome his vices."My heart goes out to his family," Odom said while chatting with Tavorris Bell during the November 16 episode of his On The LO show.Friends, fans and family have been grieving the loss of Carter after the former child star died on November 5 at the age of 34. He is survived by big brother Nick Carter, twin sister Angel Carter, and 11-month-old son Prince,...
