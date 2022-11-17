'I Don't Know Where She Got That': Paris Hilton Shoots Down Mom Kathy's Claim That IVF Isn't Going Well

mega

Socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton clapped back at her mom, Kathy Hilton , for suggesting IVF had been a struggle. Paris confirmed her journey to motherhood was going well, while wondering out loud "where she got that" information, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paris, 40, spoke candidly about her IVF journey while contradicting her mother's remarks.

mega

Dressed in a signature Simple Life era look — donning a velour pink tracksuit and pageboy style hat — she addressed how well the process has been thus far, despite her mother saying otherwise .

Paris revealed that there are "tons of embryos" and said the harvested eggs are "just waiting" as she held hands with her husband , Carter Reum .

The reporter then questioned the socialite on her struggles throughout the process, if any at all — while he referenced Kathy's claim that the newlyweds were struggling.

"I don't know where she got that," Paris blankly responded to the question.

While Paris may agree with her mom that she's "so happy" as a newlywed, that's about as far as their common ground extended.

mega

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to E! news on her daughter's marriage to Carter as the couple recently celebrated their first anniversary.

"They are so happy," the Bravolebrity said. "They had their one-year anniversary at the carnival and they want to do that annually. They were like two kids, it was really sweet

Kathy switched gears, bringing up the touchy subject of her daughter's alleged fertility issues.

"It breaks my heart because I know she is trying and trying and I always say, 'just relax," Kathy revealed. "So many people, they struggle and it doesn't just happen like that."

mega

After knowing each other for fifteen years, Paris and Carter began dating in 2019. Two years later, in November 2021, the heiress and venture capitalist wed in an over-the-top ceremony fit for a princess.

Paris referred to their anniversary at the launch of her new media company, 11:11 Media , as "insane."