Stable Neurodevelopment Seen for Most Children With Familial High Risk for Schizophrenia
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most children at familial high risk for schizophrenia (FHR-SZ) or bipolar disorder (FHR-BP) have stable neurocognitive development, but some transition to a different, usually more impaired, subgroup, according to a study published online Oct. 6 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Christina Bruun Knudsen, from...
COVID-19 Not Tied to Worse Inflammatory Bowel Disease Outcomes
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 did not have a long-term impact on the disease course of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published online Nov. 4 in Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology. Simon J. Hong, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New York City, and...
Seizures, Epilepsy Up in Six Months After COVID-19 Infection
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of new seizures or epilepsy is increased in patients in the six months following COVID-19 compared with matched patients with influenza, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in Neurology. Maxime Taquet, M.D., from the University of Oxford in...
Seroprevalence to SARS-CoV-2 Has Increased Over Time
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seroprevalence to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) increased sharply in 2021, according to research published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Isabel Bergeri, from the World Health Organization in Geneva, and colleagues estimated the extent of population infection and seropositivity...
Flu Shot Could Be Lifesaver for Folks With Heart Failure
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. Not only will the shots help prevent influenza in this high-risk group, but it could also reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications, researchers report.
Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study. Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut’s microbiome, the findings...
ACR: Holding Methotrexate for Just a Week After Flu Vaccine Works for RA Patients
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), temporarily discontinuing methotrexate for one week is noninferior to discontinuation for two weeks after seasonal flu vaccination to induce an immediate and long-term satisfactory vaccine response, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
Cancer Screening and Detection Remain Below Prepandemic Levels
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, Ph.D., from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, Tennessee, and...
Cancer Mortality Up With Residential Racial, Economic Segregation
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Residential racial and economic segregation is associated with higher cancer mortality at the county level, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Lu Zhang, Ph.D., from Clemson University in South Carolina, and colleagues examined the association of residential...
Sleep Dysregulation Ups Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Short sleep duration and daytime napping appear to increase the risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Shuai Yuan, from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues assessed associations of...
A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
Percentage of U.S. Home Births Continued to Increase in 2021
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The percentage of home births continued to increase from 2020 to 2021, reaching the highest levels since 1990, according to the Nov. 17 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elizabeth C.W. Gregory, M.P.H.,...
I'm Practically A Doctor Now After Seeing These 21 Impossibly Interesting Charts About The Human Body
This post could save your life one day...or at least entertain you right now.
AHA: Consciousness, Awareness May Occur During Cardiac Arrest
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Consciousness has been captured during cardiac arrest, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Resuscitation Science Symposium 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 6 as part of the annual meeting of the American Heart Association. The study has been accepted for publication in a future issue of Circulation.
Brain Imaging Shows How Young Kids Learn Quicker Than Grownups
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Ever wonder why kids seem to pick up new knowledge and skills faster than adults?. A new study attributes the kids’ mental prowess to differences in a brain messenger called GABA. “Our results show that children of elementary school age can...
Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022
Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years. Study confirms it: Harried moms don’t get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended...
Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
FDA Approves First Lab-Grown Meat Product
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Americans could soon be eating chicken that is grown in a lab from cultured animal cells, rather than raised at a farm or facility. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that the environment-friendly chicken made by California-based Upside Foods is...
