THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO