Texas State

fox7austin.com

Temps well below average across Texas this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Mother Nature is putting the brrrrrr in November this weekend!. Temperatures are well below average across the Lone Star State, making it feel more like winter than fall. Also, we expect rainfall and even the possibility of sleet in the Hill Country. Make sure you have your...
crossroadstoday.com

Storms begin today and could last on and off until Tuesday

Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 45 degrees. Winds: NE 10-15/G20. 90% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 9 am. 1/10th” to 1/4th” of rain. Saturday: Cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 48/43...
kswo.com

First Alert 7 Forecast | 11/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A chilly Friday night for anyone with plans! Expect skies to remain cloudy. Light snow flurries will pop-up sporadically all the way until sunrise tomorrow. Morning temperatures will drop into the 20s by daybreak Saturday. A gradual warming trend is expected to start heading into the...
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: Slick spots on road/bridges/overpasses

Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday 11/19:. Areas of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries were decreasing in the Permian Basin and upper Trans-Pecos but light accumulations of ice and snow will be possible in the mountains of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Moisture looks to be limited so which will limit any accumulations of ice or snow. Be sure to watch out for slick spots on bridges and overpasses but widespread travel issues are not expected.
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Health Experts Monitoring ‘Very High' Level of Flu Activity in Texas

Health experts in Texas continue to keep an eye on flu cases with an active flu season underway. “Flu is the major story here,” Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja said this week. At a briefing before Tarrant County commissioners Tuesday, Taneja presented a map showing flu activity...
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requests disaster declaration after severe storms in North Texas

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for Texas communities impacted by severe weather and tornadoes earlier this month in counties across Northeast Texas. The first week of November, storms stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.An SBA disaster declaration would make federal disaster assistance available for those impacted in Lamar and Morris counties and their contiguous counties: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Marion, Red River, Titus, and Upshur."The State of Texas continues...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas DMV Redesigns Paper License Tags to Include New Security Features

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the look of the problematic temporary paper license tags issued by dealers to include enhanced security features aimed to reduce fraud. The DMV said Thursday that dealers will begin issuing the redesigned temp tags on Dec. 9. "This is the next step...
KWTX

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In...
proclaimerscv.com

A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
