FDA Approves First Lab-Grown Meat Product
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Americans could soon be eating chicken that is grown in a lab from cultured animal cells, rather than raised at a farm or facility. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Wednesday that the environment-friendly chicken made by California-based Upside Foods is...
A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cancer Mortality Up With Residential Racial, Economic Segregation
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Residential racial and economic segregation is associated with higher cancer mortality at the county level, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Lu Zhang, Ph.D., from Clemson University in South Carolina, and colleagues examined the association of residential...
Cancer Screening and Detection Remain Below Prepandemic Levels
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, Ph.D., from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, Tennessee, and...
Impact of Climate Change on Neurologic Health Reviewed
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The impact of climate change on neurologic health is explored in a review published online Nov. 16 in Neurology. Shreya Louis, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine three themes related to climate change and neurologic health: extreme weather events and temperature fluctuations, emerging neuroinfectious diseases, and pollutant impacts.
ACR: Holding Methotrexate for Just a Week After Flu Vaccine Works for RA Patients
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), temporarily discontinuing methotrexate for one week is noninferior to discontinuation for two weeks after seasonal flu vaccination to induce an immediate and long-term satisfactory vaccine response, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
Sleep Dysregulation Ups Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Short sleep duration and daytime napping appear to increase the risk for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics. Shuai Yuan, from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues assessed associations of...
Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study. Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut’s microbiome, the findings...
Stable Neurodevelopment Seen for Most Children With Familial High Risk for Schizophrenia
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most children at familial high risk for schizophrenia (FHR-SZ) or bipolar disorder (FHR-BP) have stable neurocognitive development, but some transition to a different, usually more impaired, subgroup, according to a study published online Oct. 6 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Christina Bruun Knudsen, from...
Percentage of U.S. Home Births Continued to Increase in 2021
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The percentage of home births continued to increase from 2020 to 2021, reaching the highest levels since 1990, according to the Nov. 17 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elizabeth C.W. Gregory, M.P.H.,...
Seroprevalence to SARS-CoV-2 Has Increased Over Time
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seroprevalence to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) increased sharply in 2021, according to research published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Isabel Bergeri, from the World Health Organization in Geneva, and colleagues estimated the extent of population infection and seropositivity...
Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022
Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years. Study confirms it: Harried moms don’t get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended...
COVID-19 Not Tied to Worse Inflammatory Bowel Disease Outcomes
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 did not have a long-term impact on the disease course of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), according to a study published online Nov. 4 in Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology. Simon J. Hong, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New York City, and...
