Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota helps feed 1,500 families with Thanksgiving distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
kotatv.com
This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The cold artic air that settled into the region last night will cause it to feel like it is well below zero for the remainder of this morning despite warming up into the 20s to 30s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies to start out, winds will also pick up this afternoon once again as we could see wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour across Northwestern South Dakota and the western South Dakota plains. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and into this evening.
kotatv.com
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Sneak peek into what could be in store for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
ESPN Sioux Falls
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
newscenter1.tv
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
kotatv.com
Art Market
Both rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford Thanksgiving meals this year. Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. New "EVOC" course unveiled in Pierre. Updated: 12 hours ago. The South Dakota Attorney...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota BBB warns of online shopping scams
As the holiday season draws near, so do thoughts of holiday shopping, and that has the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota (BBB) warning people of online shopping scams. They say the vast majority of consumers who were scammed shopped on fake websites that promised low prices and fast delivery.
kotatv.com
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
kotatv.com
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
kotatv.com
South Dakota to issue new license plates
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting with Jan. 1, 2023, South Dakota will begin issuing a new license plate as people work on titling or renewing registrations. The new plate is similar to the current one; and it continues to promote South Dakota. The reissue includes standard non-commercial, motorcycle, emblem,...
kotatv.com
KOTA Diwali
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track. 10p newscast recordings.
kotatv.com
Broncs in the Black Hills
Both rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford Thanksgiving meals this year. Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. New "EVOC" course unveiled in Pierre. Updated: 13 hours ago. The South Dakota Attorney...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu season: 529 cases so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been more than 500 cases of the flu reported in South Dakota this flu season. The South Dakota Department of Health tracks the flu season starting in early October and until mid May. Through the first five weeks of the 2022-23 flu season, there’s been 529 confirmed cases, 16 hospitalizations and no deaths.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
kotatv.com
KOTA Feeding South Dakota
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track. 10p newscast recordings.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
Comments / 0