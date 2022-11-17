RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The cold artic air that settled into the region last night will cause it to feel like it is well below zero for the remainder of this morning despite warming up into the 20s to 30s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies to start out, winds will also pick up this afternoon once again as we could see wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour across Northwestern South Dakota and the western South Dakota plains. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and into this evening.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO