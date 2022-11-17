Read full article on original website
KXLY
Brain Imaging Shows How Young Kids Learn Quicker Than Grownups
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Ever wonder why kids seem to pick up new knowledge and skills faster than adults?. A new study attributes the kids’ mental prowess to differences in a brain messenger called GABA. “Our results show that children of elementary school age can...
KXLY
AHA: Consciousness, Awareness May Occur During Cardiac Arrest
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Consciousness has been captured during cardiac arrest, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Resuscitation Science Symposium 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 6 as part of the annual meeting of the American Heart Association. The study has been accepted for publication in a future issue of Circulation.
KXLY
Cancer Screening and Detection Remain Below Prepandemic Levels
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — At the end of 2021, population-based screening and diagnosis remained below prepandemic levels for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, according to a research letter published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Allison H. Oakes, Ph.D., from Trilliant Health in Brentwood, Tennessee, and...
KXLY
ACR: Holding Methotrexate for Just a Week After Flu Vaccine Works for RA Patients
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), temporarily discontinuing methotrexate for one week is noninferior to discontinuation for two weeks after seasonal flu vaccination to induce an immediate and long-term satisfactory vaccine response, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY
Percentage of U.S. Home Births Continued to Increase in 2021
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The percentage of home births continued to increase from 2020 to 2021, reaching the highest levels since 1990, according to the Nov. 17 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elizabeth C.W. Gregory, M.P.H.,...
KXLY
Impact of Climate Change on Neurologic Health Reviewed
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The impact of climate change on neurologic health is explored in a review published online Nov. 16 in Neurology. Shreya Louis, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine three themes related to climate change and neurologic health: extreme weather events and temperature fluctuations, emerging neuroinfectious diseases, and pollutant impacts.
KXLY
Cancer Mortality Up With Residential Racial, Economic Segregation
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Residential racial and economic segregation is associated with higher cancer mortality at the county level, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in JAMA Oncology. Lu Zhang, Ph.D., from Clemson University in South Carolina, and colleagues examined the association of residential...
KXLY
Flu Shot Could Be Lifesaver for Folks With Heart Failure
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. Not only will the shots help prevent influenza in this high-risk group, but it could also reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications, researchers report.
KXLY
Manifestations of Vertigo Described in Pregnancy
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pregnancy can bring about the onset of or exacerbate audiovestibular disorders, including vertigo, according to a review published online Oct. 1 in Cureus. Noting that vertigo is one of the most common symptoms pregnant women report to their primary care doctors, Vaishnavi...
KXLY
Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study. Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut’s microbiome, the findings...
KXLY
Seroprevalence to SARS-CoV-2 Has Increased Over Time
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seroprevalence to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) increased sharply in 2021, according to research published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Isabel Bergeri, from the World Health Organization in Geneva, and colleagues estimated the extent of population infection and seropositivity...
KXLY
Seizures, Epilepsy Up in Six Months After COVID-19 Infection
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of new seizures or epilepsy is increased in patients in the six months following COVID-19 compared with matched patients with influenza, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in Neurology. Maxime Taquet, M.D., from the University of Oxford in...
