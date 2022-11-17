Read full article on original website
New York lawmakers, there’s a new teacher in town: Bitcoin billionaire and entrepreneur Brock Pierce. Pierce, who joined New York’s most powerful politicos at the Somos conference outside San Juan, Puerto Rico last weekend, told City & State that he’s concerned about New York missing out on the “future of finance,” thanks to policies like the state’s BitLicense, which crypto proponents call overly stringent. That, plus legislation placing a moratorium on proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining that is waiting for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s approval, are doing New York no favors in attracting cryptocurrency companies to the Empire State, Pierce said. “It's taking a difficult situation and making it a more difficult situation,” he said, when asked whether those policies will make it tough for New York City Mayor – and crypto enthusiast Eric Adams – to attract business to the city.
