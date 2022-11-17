ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
KXLY

Stable Neurodevelopment Seen for Most Children With Familial High Risk for Schizophrenia

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most children at familial high risk for schizophrenia (FHR-SZ) or bipolar disorder (FHR-BP) have stable neurocognitive development, but some transition to a different, usually more impaired, subgroup, according to a study published online Oct. 6 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Christina Bruun Knudsen, from...
The Associated Press

South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal

MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80%...
KXLY

ACR: Holding Methotrexate for Just a Week After Flu Vaccine Works for RA Patients

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), temporarily discontinuing methotrexate for one week is noninferior to discontinuation for two weeks after seasonal flu vaccination to induce an immediate and long-term satisfactory vaccine response, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY

Biden admin plans to ask Supreme Court to take up student debt plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing warning that Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Flu Shot Could Be Lifesaver for Folks With Heart Failure

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests. Not only will the shots help prevent influenza in this high-risk group, but it could also reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications, researchers report.
KXLY

A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Researchers report they have created a vaccine to fight fentanyl addiction, in a potential breakthrough in the opioid epidemic. The shot would block the ability of fentanyl to enter the brain and cause the “high” that users crave. It could be used to prevent relapses in people trying to quit opioids, once it gets through clinical trials, the scientists said.
HOUSTON, TX
KXLY

Impact of Climate Change on Neurologic Health Reviewed

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The impact of climate change on neurologic health is explored in a review published online Nov. 16 in Neurology. Shreya Louis, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine three themes related to climate change and neurologic health: extreme weather events and temperature fluctuations, emerging neuroinfectious diseases, and pollutant impacts.
KXLY

Seroprevalence to SARS-CoV-2 Has Increased Over Time

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seroprevalence to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) increased sharply in 2021, according to research published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Isabel Bergeri, from the World Health Organization in Geneva, and colleagues estimated the extent of population infection and seropositivity...
KXLY

Health Highlights: Nov. 18, 2022​

Is radiation after a lumpectomy worth it for breast cancer patients? New research says the treatment can enhance survival up to 10 years after diagnosis, but not after 30 years. Study confirms it: Harried moms don’t get enough exercise. British research finds that fewer than half of mothers met recommended...
KXLY

Demand for Mental Health Care Outpacing Capacity

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Demand for mental health treatment may be outpacing capacity to provide care, according to survey results released by the American Psychological Association (APA). The 2022 APA COVID-19 Practitioner Impact Survey included responses from 2,295 doctoral-level, active licensed psychologists in the United States...
KXLY

Exercise Can Help Fight Colon Cancer, Even If Patient Is Obese

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Getting regularly scheduled, moderate physical activity can help extend the lives of people with colon cancer, according to a new study. Exercise is even helpful for obese cancer patients, reducing inflammation and improving the bacterial communities of the gut’s microbiome, the findings...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy