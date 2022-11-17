(Atlantic, Iowa) – Historians generally agree that the sport of baseball likely came to America from England, but how did the sport get to Iowa? That’s the topic of a free presentation set to take place this Sunday, in Atlantic. John Liepa, long time baseball fan, life-long baseball card collector, historian and professor, will discuss the origins of baseball and how it came to Iowa. His presentation, entitled “How Iowa Met Baseball: The Myths, The History, The players,” serves to dispel some of the myths regarding the invention of baseball, origins and evolution of the early game in the United States, and how the Civil War played a role in accelerating the spread of the game. The very first mention of the game coming to Iowa, he says, was in 1858.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO