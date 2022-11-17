Read full article on original website
Atlantic City Administrator says financial belt-tightening is coming
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Thanksgiving is typically the time those at the table loosening their belts to take-in all the goodies, but when it comes to spending, the City of Atlantic is going to be tightening its financial belt. That’s the message City Administrator John Lund essentially conveyed to the Council during their meeting, Wednesday. Lund gave the Council a copy of the Property Tax Report he also gave the City’s Department Heads.
Special Election to be held next month in Fontanelle
(Fontanelle, Iowa) – Adair County Elections Deputy Joshua Nelson reports the City of Fontanelle will hold a Special Election on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 to determine who will fill three vacancy seats on the City Council. The candidates who have filed papers to run in the Special Election include:
Atlantic Police partner w/Iowa ABD for tobacco, alt. nicotine & vape product sales enforcement
Atlantic, Iowa November 2022 -The Atlantic Police Department has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Atlantic underage persons. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and to enforce...
Atlantic Food Pantry will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Food Pantry will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. Officials say the drive-through distribution that week will be on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23, 12:30 PM. Please note also, that Atlantic Food Pantry is now at 704 W. 7th Street, and not their old location on W. 4th Street.
(UPDATE 6:20-p.m.) 3 injured in Cass County (IA) crash Saturday (11/19/22)
In an update to our previous posted reports, the Iowa State Patrol says three people were injured during a head-on collision this (Saturday) afternoon, northeast of Lewis. They were identified as 24-year-old Shane D. Dunkeson, of Elliott, 19-year-old Trinity N. Ericksen, of Lewis, and 18-year-old Ty W. Eblen, of Cumberland.
Cass Health Receives Performance Leadership Award for both Quality and Patient Outcomes
ATLANTIC, IOWA – As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration today, Cass Health announced it has been recognized with two 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for excellence in both Quality and Patient Outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (75th percentile or above). Among all the nation’s rural hospitals, Cass Health ranked above the 95th percentile in both Quality and Outcomes.
Head-on crash with injuries, north of Lewis
(Cass County, Iowa) – Rescue crews from Lewis and Griswold, as well as Cass EMS, were dispatched to the scene of a head-on crash north of Lewis, at around 1:30-p.m., today (Saturday). The crash occurred near Iranistan, or 550th and Nishna Valley Road. Early reports indicated one male was trapped in his vehicle with leg or ankle injuries. A second person was more critically hurt and unresponsive. (Photos courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist)
DAISY Award Presented to Brooke Dreager, RN
Atlantic, IA – Officials with Cass Health report Registered Nurse Brooke Dreager was honored with the DAISY Award this week. Dreager has worked at Cass Health since September 2014. Initially a nurse on the Inpatient Services team, she transitioned to the Obstetrics Unit in January 2015. She says “When I was doing my clinicals in nursing school, seeing a baby born, it just felt like the right path for me. Everything that has to come together for a baby to be born – it’s truly a miracle. OB is very much my happy place.”
Program on the origins of baseball in Iowa set for Sunday, in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Historians generally agree that the sport of baseball likely came to America from England, but how did the sport get to Iowa? That’s the topic of a free presentation set to take place this Sunday, in Atlantic. John Liepa, long time baseball fan, life-long baseball card collector, historian and professor, will discuss the origins of baseball and how it came to Iowa. His presentation, entitled “How Iowa Met Baseball: The Myths, The History, The players,” serves to dispel some of the myths regarding the invention of baseball, origins and evolution of the early game in the United States, and how the Civil War played a role in accelerating the spread of the game. The very first mention of the game coming to Iowa, he says, was in 1858.
