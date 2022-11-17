ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter

After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US Representative, Troy Nehls [R-Texas] shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the...
ARIZONA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open'

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy