The Doha Metro is one of the engineering jewels of Qatar, a $36bn (£32bn) ultra-modern transport system, speeding people around the Gulf state’s glass-towered futurescape capital and beyond. Usually it can be used to move between restaurants in the formerly run-down Msheireb district, or five-star hotels in Doha’s well-heeled West Bay. But for the next few weeks, tens of thousands of football fans will use it to get to each of the eight stadiums of the Qatar World Cup, from Al Janoub in the south to Al Bayt in the north.It spans 76km (47 miles), has 37 stations, and is...
ATP Finals Singles Results
TURIN, ITALY (AP) _ Results Saturday from ATP Finals Singles at Pala Alpitour (seedings in parentheses):. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6). Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-2, 6-4. Men's Doubles. Semifinals. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Wesley...
WTA Buenos Aires Open Results
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Saturday from Buenos Aires Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Danka Kovinic (2), Montenegro, def. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, 6-0, 6-1. Panna Udvardy (3), Hungary, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Semifinals. Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina Bara, Romania,...
