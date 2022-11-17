Read full article on original website
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Kayden Williams’ late goal lifts Central Dauphin past Pennridge in 4A state title game
MECHANICSBURG – Central Dauphin was limited in its opportunities to get the go-ahead goal in the second half of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer championship against Pennridge on Saturday. When the best opportunity came, Kayden Williams pounced on it.
Gracyn Catalano’s OT goal lifts Mechanicsburg to PIAA 2A field hockey championship over Palmyra
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Mechanicsburg senior Gracyn Catalano knew when she received the ball in front of the net with the PIAA 2A field hockey title on her stick, the game was ostensibly over. 21 — Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game.
Central Dauphin’s blue-collar approach has lifted girls soccer program to state championship round
It’s not only nobility that comes with a workmanlike approach. Sports teams tend to win a lot of games when individuals cast aside personal ambitions for the good of the team. Central Dauphin is now one victory shy of becoming a state championship girls soccer team again. There have...
Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson
If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
Newport field hockey’s state tournament run cut short as the Buffs finish in the Elite Eight
Newport joined fellow Perry County team West Perry in the elite eight of the state tournament but fell short with its third loss against Boiling Springs. Beginning their season with the Perry County tournament, the Buffaloes came up short in the championship game and lost to Greenwood after defeating Susquenita in the semifinals.
West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals
The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5
The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
West Perry football advances to District championship game
Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
Ian McGrorty’s OT goal hands Hershey 3A boys soccer state title win over Springfield Township
MECHANICSBURG – Hershey took every shot that Springfield Township had, then finally got one of its own. The Trojans won the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer championship 1-0 in double-overtime against the Spartans on Friday night on a goal by Ian McGrorty in the 109th minute. The ball had...
Marquese Williams, Stone Saunders lead Bishop McDevitt past Twin Valley, into D3, 4A football final
HARRISBURG – The Bishop McDevitt football team stands exactly where everyone thought they would at this point in mid-November. The Crusaders will play for a District 3, Class 4A football championship after a dominating 47-3 semifinal victory over Twin Valley on a cold Friday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
Susquenita girls soccer legacy run comes to an end
The Lady Hawks may be finished with their season, but it was still one for the history books. Susquenita started the season with a shutout win against Susquehanna Township, followed by its first of six losses of the season with a 4-0 loss to Red Land.
‘It will be a battle’: Palmyra, Mechanicsburg to scrap it out one more time with 2A title on the line
Palmyra and Mechanicsburg have made for a handful of can’t-miss, Mid-Penn field hockey matchups across the past couple seasons, so they will hardly be strangers when they step on the field in the 2A state title game Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School. In fact, when the teams get...
Watch: Central Dauphin wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Central Dauphin was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Rams wrestlers Ryan Garvick and Matt Repos and coach Jeff Sweigard answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Boiling Springs bringing confidence, big-time fan support into Class A title matchup with Wyoming Area
Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.
West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
2022 has been a storybook season for the West Perry football team. And that journey could reach an epic climax on Saturday afternoon. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The District 3 3A championship game will kick off Saturday afternoon in Berks County, as...
Harrisburg commands both sides of scrimmage, rocks Central York in 6A semifinal
YORK – These five individuals won’t show up in Friday’s box score. And while offensive linemen rarely earn full credit for handling their specific and physical assignments, you can’t write Harrisburg’s latest chapter of this ongoing football season without them.
‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg
When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
