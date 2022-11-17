ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

PennLive.com

Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson

If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
PennLive.com

West Perry field hockey loses in state quarterfinals

The Mustangs have had an impressive year after earning third in the district and then qualifying for states as the highest ranked team in Perry County. In the first round of the tournament, West Perry was up against Northwestern Lehigh. The Mustangs rolled passed the team 5-0, allowing them to...
PennLive.com

Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5

The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
PennLive.com

West Perry football advances to District championship game

Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
PennLive.com

Boiling Springs bringing confidence, big-time fan support into Class A title matchup with Wyoming Area

Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.
PennLive.com

‘There’s no doubt in my mind Kevin will be playing on Saturdays’: Freshman Brown continuing family legacy at Harrisburg

When Tim Brown steps back and looks at the path the son is on, the similarities are uncanny. Tim didn’t start playing football until late—his sophomore year at Harrisburg High School. But the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Brown quickly took to the gridiron, becoming a stalwart tackle for the Cougars, eventually earning a scholarship to West Virginia before making his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.
PennLive.com

Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down

The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

