CarolAnn J
2d ago
What's wrong about keeping Religion in our lives? That's the problem with today's society. Faith, respect, values are not respected like they once were.
Valerie J Doyle
2d ago
need to get children into learning more basic things gardening, painting,sewing, arts and crafts, model cars & air planes, puzzles, anything other than sex and what other people do behind closed doors. it's not my business and it def shouldn't be children's business
Timberwolfe
2d ago
If you want your Children to read this Garbage there is nothing stopping you for buying it on Amazon or wherever, But the school's should NOT BE Allowing this Crap in Library's. MORE LIBERAL INDOCTRINATION!!!
Carolina Forest senior center breaks ground to accommodate growing senior community
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — As the senior community on the Grand Strand grows, the need to grow with them does too. The Horry County Council on Aging serves seniors by providing them fun, entertaining chances to socialize and get involved in their community. Elaine Gore, executive director of the HCCOA, said the new Carolina […]
Docs: Recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was previously placed on leave, warned about conduct
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A recently arrested Horry County Schools teacher was placed on leave in February and allowed to return to work despite warnings about her conduct, according to personnel records obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request. Grace McColgan was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 15 because of […]
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Students get an edge up on barbering
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From shearing to fading, students can learn it all at the Academy for Technology and Academics. The barbering class made the cut this year as a new two-year program for students aspiring to be barbers, like 16-year-old Ray Carmichael. “When I saw there was an opportunity...
wpde.com
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
WMBF
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus. Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.
WMBF
Surfside Beach town administrator resigning after 2 years on job, officials confirm
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of Surfside Beach is stepping down, a town spokesman confirmed. Rob Blomquist, the spokesperson for Surfside Beach, said Town Administrator William Shanahan will be resigning from the position. In an email to town leaders on Thursday, Shanahan said his official last day...
First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
WMBF
Horry County Fire Rescue to break ground on 3 new fire stations as population grows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue hope three new fire stations will help them keep up with the number of people moving to the county. The agency held two out of the three groundbreakings on Friday. The first one, Fire Station 5, took place at 2291 Highway...
wpde.com
CCU sends video message of hope to University of Virginia after deadly campus shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University is sending another wave of support to students and staff at the University of Virginia. Three football players from their university were shot and killed Sunday night on campus. The Chanticleers were scheduled to play the UVA Cavaliers Saturday but the game...
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
4 students on Horry County school bus involved in crash; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were on an Horry County school bus involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Aynor, but none of them was injured, a district spokesperson said. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at S. Main Street and Highway 501, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. No additional information […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. requests dismissal of lawsuit regarding flood law exceptions for local builder
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This week, county council members had an opportunity to reconsider a decision in relation to an ongoing lawsuit. Councilmembers decided not to act on it and maintain the current standards within the county's Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. At the start of the month, the council...
WMBF
Solicitor: Charges dismissed against former deputy in drownings of 2 women in HCSO van
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All charges have been dismissed against a former Horry County deputy who was accused in the drownings of two mental health patients in the back of a transport van. Joshua Bishop was one of two Horry County deputies who was transporting Wendy Newton and...
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
WMBF
Residents argue for alternative shading devices, law enforcement advises against
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement has been educating beachgoers on the umbrella-only policy since it came out in 2014. Officers issued nearly 2,000 ordinance violations to beachgoers using tents, canopies and other shading devices. Residents and non-residents voiced their concerns about umbrellas and their belief that Shibumi Shades...
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
Coastal Observer
NAACP joins developer to sue county over denial of affordable housing project
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court claims Georgetown County failed to follow its comprehensive plan when it denied zoning approval for an affordable-housing development outside Georgetown last year. The suit was brought by the state and county chapters of the NAACP and by the company that planned to build...
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
