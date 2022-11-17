ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

CarolAnn J
2d ago

What's wrong about keeping Religion in our lives? That's the problem with today's society. Faith, respect, values are not respected like they once were.

Valerie J Doyle
2d ago

need to get children into learning more basic things gardening, painting,sewing, arts and crafts, model cars & air planes, puzzles, anything other than sex and what other people do behind closed doors. it's not my business and it def shouldn't be children's business

Timberwolfe
2d ago

If you want your Children to read this Garbage there is nothing stopping you for buying it on Amazon or wherever, But the school's should NOT BE Allowing this Crap in Library's. MORE LIBERAL INDOCTRINATION!!!

