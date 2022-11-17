Read full article on original website
Clemson ‘still at the top’ for North Carolina RB ahead of Clemson visit this weekend
A talented 2024 running back hailing from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley will be making the trip back up to Clemson for the Tigers' (...)
247Sports
Clemson dominates Miami, 40-10
The Miami Hurricanes football program is still nowhere close to the level of Clemson. UM was handled by the Tigers in nearly every phase of the game on Saturday afternoon with No. 9 Clemson securing an easy 40-10 win in Death Valley. That type of performance has been the norm...
247Sports
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference at Clemson
Watch coach Mario Cristobal in his postgame press conference following a 40-10 loss at Clemson on Saturday. Miami dropped to 5-6, 3-4 in the ACC on the season. Video provided by Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com...
CBS Sports
Watch Clemson vs. Miami (FL): TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Everything went the Hurricanes' way against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets...
Clemson creating enhanced experience for football tailgaters
The athletics department will repave, add plaques along tiger walk, put statues and a new entrance banner at the front of the lot, and enhance the landscaping.
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
myclintonnews.com
Clinton defeats Chapman, round three playoffs
On, to the Upper State Championship. Clinton continued its season of “unfinished business” Friday night with a 49-27 win over Chapman in the 3rd round of the AAA State Playoffs. They celebrated a little then started preparing a game plan BUT NOT for the #1 team in the state.
gsabusiness.com
Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University
Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
Powdersville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
FOX Carolina
Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
wspa.com
Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville, S.C.
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) released their annual Educator Supply and Demand report Thursday morning. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/educator-groups-say-new-report-shows-sc-teacher-shortage-is-getting-worse/. Greenville Co. Schools proposes earlier start, end …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – School could start and end a week earlier in Greenville County beginning...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
iheart.com
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville dining group celebrates 17 years by opening another restaurant
After 17 years of building a restaurant empire in Greenville, the Rick Erwin Dining Group celebrated the opening of its eighth restaurant, The Vista, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The casual dining neighborhood restaurant, which is named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood, is located at 2017 Augusta St....
WJCL
High school student in South Carolina expelled after bringing loaded gun to school
A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at a South Carolina high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The student was taken to the...
