Sun City West Pickleball club collects food through giving season

The Sun City West Pickleball Club is launching the annual food drive benefitting St. Mary’s Food Bank of Surprise.

Now through Sunday, Dec. 4, donations can be dropped off at the Liberty and Sands Courts; Saini Smiles Dentistry, 13603 W. Camino Del Sol; and membership meetings or club events.

In 2021, Sun City West Pickleball Club members donated $4,215, and 2,400 pounds of food. Club sponsor Dr. Santosh Saini of Saini Smiles Dentistry contributed another $3,400 for the Food Bank.

Club members Dennis and Kathy Russler again led this year’s food drive, and hope to exceed 2021 totals. Sun City West Pickleball Club annually donates thousands of dollars and tons of food to St. Mary’s Food Bank, the first food bank in the U.S.

Visit scwpickleballclub.com/ for club calendar and schedules.

For more information, contact Pickleball Club President Eileen Freydberg, leenf68@gmail.com or Vice President Bob Campbell at 612-203-5784.