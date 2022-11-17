ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Plenty of road salt, but fewer plow drivers this winter, transportation officials say

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qeaef_0jDgPPoP00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation says it has plenty of road salt to get through this winter but is finding it a challenge to get enough people to spread it.

On Wednesday, crews at the agency’s North Side Maintenance Yard were loading up trucks with some of IDOT’s 460,000 tons of road salt -- a supply that’s more than twice the weight of the Willis Tower.

As sleet fell around him, Region One Engineer Jose Rios told reporters they’re ready for the cold and snow but encouraged motorists to have patience as response times may be slower.

The agency has 10 to 15% fewer plow drivers than last year. Rios cited an industry-wide shortage of workers with commercial driver’s licenses.

“No matter what, IDOT won’t stop working until the job is done,” he said.

Steve Mednis, general manager of traffic and incident management for the Illinois Tollway, reminds drivers to pull over and slow down for crews.

He says motorists have hit 29 Tollway vehicles so far this year.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL
WISH-TV

I-65 NB/SB lanes reopen after semis roll over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say I-65 northbound and southbound lanes were closed Friday morning at several locations due to rolled over semis. The roads had reopened by Friday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the lanes are expected to be closed for at least the next...
INDIANA STATE
wglc.net

Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains

CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
CHICAGO, IL
1027superhits.com

Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January

CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?

(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

1st firearm deer season underway in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange this weekend. Firearm deer season is underway in Illinois. The first season started on Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 20. The second firearm deer begins Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Muzzleloader-only deer season runs...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

Rail strike could hit Indiana hard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A looming rail strike could throw supply chains back into disarray following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions representing freight workers cannot agree on a contract. The dispute centers around vacation and sick time, not pay. The unions have given the railroad companies until December to come to an agreement, but could strike sooner.
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Frigid Wind Chills Expected to Grip Chicago Area Over Weekend

After a warm start to the month, the Chicago area is seeing below-average temperatures this week, and things are about to get downright frigid for the weekend. Snow showers will continue to linger around the area through Thursday afternoon, but as that system starts to move out, much-colder temperatures are expected to arrive.
CHICAGO, IL
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York

Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
SYRACUSE, NY
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy