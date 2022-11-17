Plenty of road salt, but fewer plow drivers this winter, transportation officials say

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Illinois Department of Transportation says it has plenty of road salt to get through this winter but is finding it a challenge to get enough people to spread it.

On Wednesday, crews at the agency’s North Side Maintenance Yard were loading up trucks with some of IDOT’s 460,000 tons of road salt -- a supply that’s more than twice the weight of the Willis Tower.

As sleet fell around him, Region One Engineer Jose Rios told reporters they’re ready for the cold and snow but encouraged motorists to have patience as response times may be slower.

The agency has 10 to 15% fewer plow drivers than last year. Rios cited an industry-wide shortage of workers with commercial driver’s licenses.

“No matter what, IDOT won’t stop working until the job is done,” he said.

Steve Mednis, general manager of traffic and incident management for the Illinois Tollway, reminds drivers to pull over and slow down for crews.

He says motorists have hit 29 Tollway vehicles so far this year.

