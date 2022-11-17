Huskies Add Hawaii to 2030 Schedule, Which Includes Tennessee

Eight years from now, there's no telling who will be playing for the University of Washington football team or even coaching them, though Kalen DeBoer seems like he's in it for the long haul.

Whoever it is, they'll have to face Hawaii, which on Wednesday was newly added to the Husky 2030 football schedule.

The UW has two known opponents for that season now, opening at home against Tennessee on Sept. 7, followed by another home encounter on Sept. 14 against the Rainbow Warriors.

In essence, you Husky tailgaters get a sip of Tennessee whiskey, followed by a slice of pineapple.

Hawaii, currently stumbling through a 2-9 season with first-year coach and former quarterback Timmy Chang in charge, previously has faced the UW times — three in the Islands and three at Husky Stadium.

The teams first met on New Year's Day in the 1938 Pineapple Bowl, with the Huskies taking a 53-13 victory in Honolulu.

That was followed by heavy underdog Hawaii pulling a stunning 10-7 upset at Husky Stadium in a game that was hailed as the program's greatest victory at the time and got UW coach Jim Owens thinking about retirement.

A more established Rainbow Warriors team hosted and beat Ty Willingham's third UW team, 35-28, in the islands to end the regular season in December.

In 2011, a Steve Sarkisian-coached UW team took a 40-32 victory at Husky Stadium.

Chris Petersen's first game as the Husky coach was against Hawaii in Honolulu, a hard-earned 17-16 win,

The teams last played in 2019, in Petersen's final season as coach, when the Huskies rolled to a 52-20 victory at Husky Stadium.

