Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-11 of Andor.One of Andor's many threads is focused on Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her family. Mon Mothma has made many appearances throughout Star Wars, but this is the first to showcase her relationship with her family and, more specifically, her daughter, Leida Mothma (Bronte Carmichael). In Andor, Leida is a young woman growing up in Coruscant and unimpressed by her mother. Mon's time is divided between the senate and the rebellion, leaving little time for her family, much to Leida's resentment. That and the fact that Mon can't tell her daughter or husband about her work for the rebellion creates a complex family life. While Leida demonstrates many things expected of a teenage girl in this situation, one of the more surprising is her interest in conservative Chandrilan customs. Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix", shows Leida embracing Chandrilan traditions in a way her mother didn't expect. According to Mon, the meetings with this group are the only thing Leida shows up on time for and seemingly enjoys. There are many reasons Leida may feel connected to the traditions of her home world in a way Mon does not, but one thing is clear, there is an ever-expanding distance in the family, and it isn't going away.

