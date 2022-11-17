Read full article on original website
'The Crown': The Real History of the Royal Yacht Britannia and Its Significance to the Queen
The penultimate season of The Crown starts by going back to a scene in 1953 when Queen Elizabeth II is seen launching the Royal Yacht Britannia and without a doubt, the yacht itself becomes the first issue of contention in what is another season of The Crown that focuses on one of the most contentious decades in the lives of the royal family.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration review – looking forward with friends
Ballet loves an event, an opportunity to pull out the posh frocks off stage and on, and to showcase the jewels of its long repertoire, giving a new set of dancers the chance to polish their skills and display their talents. Wednesday’s Diamond Celebration at the Royal Opera House was...
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains Why Namor's Origins Were Changed
Without doubt, one of the biggest break-outs of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been Tenoch Huerta Mejía, with his portrayal of the 'Feathered Serpent God' Namor seen as a massive highlight of the emotionally-charged sequel. Traditionally, in the comic books, the character of Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, but in the film, his background and origin are changed to that of the King of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people connected to the Mayans who were driven from their home in the Yucatan Peninsula when the Spanish crossed the Atlantic and invaded.
'1899' Ending Explained: What Is Reality?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. 1899 is finally available on Netflix, delivering one more mind-bending story from Dark creators. However, while the previous TV show from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar bent time, 1899 plays with the notion of reality itself, pushing viewers to doubt anything they have seen. So, when the credits roll, you might still have questions about what happened aboard the Kerberos, a ship departing from Europe with a destination to New York, hosting thousands of people from very different cultural backgrounds.
'The Crown' Season 5: Why Imelda Staunton Is the Best Queen Elizabeth
Exploring the totality of a historical icon’s life is not an easy task for simply one project. Many of the best biopics in film history are the ones that simply take one moment from someone’s life and expand it in detail. However, Peter Morgan took on an ambitious task with The Crown; he chose to explore the life of the longest-reigning monarch in British history from her coronation to present day. Now that Queen Elizabeth II has sadly passed away, The Crown will explore the events up until her death. Instead of using makeup or prosthetics, The Crown has replaced its cast every two seasons to show the passing of time.
Gen-Z Really Wants to See the 'Avatar' Sequel
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's Avatar, so naturally, the science-fiction extravaganza's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is attracting quite a lot of attention ahead of its December 16 release in cinemas. The continuation of Cameron's storytelling in the faraway moon of Pandora is so hotly anticipated that it has become the most in-demand movie for a whole demographic of cinema-goers — namely the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic, according to a Fandango survey.
'The Crown' Season 5: Why Was 1992 Called 'Annus Horribilis' by the Queen?
Episode 4 of The Crown Season 5 is titled after the Latin phrase that has been etched into public conscience after the 1992 speech of Queen Elizabeth II at Guildhall, when the Queen rather remarkably called the year "Annus Horribilis," which means "horrible year" in Latin. 1992 was particularly a dreadful year for the royal family as well as the Queen completing her 40 years on the throne.
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
'Black Adam': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
Black Adam is the newest DC superhero film that is a spin-off of Shazam! The film is the 11th in the DC Extended Universe, focusing on the titular character and DC villain. Black Adam is now free after being imprisoned for 5,000 years for using godly powers for the wrong reasons and is challenged by a group of modern-day heroes known as the Justice Society (including the likes of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone). This cast is absolutely stacked with stars, and Black Adam seems to become a DC Extended Universe staple.
'Andor' Shows Mon Mothma and Her Family Growing Apart Due to the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-11 of Andor.One of Andor's many threads is focused on Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her family. Mon Mothma has made many appearances throughout Star Wars, but this is the first to showcase her relationship with her family and, more specifically, her daughter, Leida Mothma (Bronte Carmichael). In Andor, Leida is a young woman growing up in Coruscant and unimpressed by her mother. Mon's time is divided between the senate and the rebellion, leaving little time for her family, much to Leida's resentment. That and the fact that Mon can't tell her daughter or husband about her work for the rebellion creates a complex family life. While Leida demonstrates many things expected of a teenage girl in this situation, one of the more surprising is her interest in conservative Chandrilan customs. Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix", shows Leida embracing Chandrilan traditions in a way her mother didn't expect. According to Mon, the meetings with this group are the only thing Leida shows up on time for and seemingly enjoys. There are many reasons Leida may feel connected to the traditions of her home world in a way Mon does not, but one thing is clear, there is an ever-expanding distance in the family, and it isn't going away.
