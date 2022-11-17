Read full article on original website
Rapid City Police officer involved in deadly shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man is dead after a violent confrontation with a Rapid City Police officer. At about 5:30 Friday morning, a single RCPD officer responded to a call about a man running through the halls of an apartment building at 330 Philadelphia Street, creating a disturbance.
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
See what Rapid City services are adjusting hours for Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Offices, services and operations in Rapid City will be adjusting hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Nov. 24-25. Adjustment in services and operations for city facilities and services during Thanksgiving Week include:. City Hall: Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Solid Waste: The Rapid City...
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police were called to the Microtel Inn & Suites on January 1, 2020, regarding a woman who had a gunshot wound, initially thought to be a suicide, later to find out it was a homicide. Jeanette Jumping Eagle was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released
DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
Four things to know about United Way of the Black Hills’ “Get the Pack Back” campaign
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of the United Way of the Black Hills’ fundraising campaign, the annual “Get the Pack Back” event plays a key part helping the organization reach their yearly goals. Board President Lauren Ebert explains more about the importance of the event. What...
WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
Box Elder’s newest fitness center is now open
BOX ELDER, S.D.– Two years of planning and hard work reached fruition Thursday as Box Elder cut the ribbon on its new recreational and fitness center, the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center. Over 100 people were on hand for the grand opening of the Liberty Center with an open house following the ribbon cutting.
Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
Love INC of the Black Hills is gearing up for their annual fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) is a non-profit organization that serves to mobilize local churches and to transform the lives of people in our local area. Love INC of the Black Hills is getting ready for their annual fundraiser, the Hope & Love Dinner...
