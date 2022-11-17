ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police officer involved in deadly shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man is dead after a violent confrontation with a Rapid City Police officer. At about 5:30 Friday morning, a single RCPD officer responded to a call about a man running through the halls of an apartment building at 330 Philadelphia Street, creating a disturbance.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating robbery involving social media sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

See what Rapid City services are adjusting hours for Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Offices, services and operations in Rapid City will be adjusting hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Nov. 24-25. Adjustment in services and operations for city facilities and services during Thanksgiving Week include:. City Hall: Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Solid Waste: The Rapid City...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released

DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder’s newest fitness center is now open

BOX ELDER, S.D.– Two years of planning and hard work reached fruition Thursday as Box Elder cut the ribbon on its new recreational and fitness center, the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center. Over 100 people were on hand for the grand opening of the Liberty Center with an open house following the ribbon cutting.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
RAPID CITY, SD

