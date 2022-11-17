Broken families being a thematic fixture of Steven Spielberg’s movies has become so well known that even parodies of this motif have become old hat. The divorce of Spielberg’s parents when he was 19 years old has left an unmistakable mark on the man and his work. This is especially apparent with the release of his newest motion picture, The Fabelmans, an autobiographical work that captures the fractured home life Spielberg grew up in. But though broken families play a major role in many of his movies, they don’t always appear in the same form throughout his many features. Not only that, but the depiction of broken families in his filmography drastically changes as he gets older. Though Spielberg has always been fascinated by this topic, he rarely tackles it the same way twice.

2 DAYS AGO