Collider
The Tavern Scene in 'Inglourious Basterds' Is Tarantino At His Most Tarantino
With a distinct and unmistakable vision, Quentin Tarantino has cemented himself in popular culture, to the point where his style has merited its own word in the Oxford English Dictionary: Tarantinoesque. While he has displayed his recognizable aesthetic, together with a lot of memorable scenes in nine feature films, it is arguably in Inglourious Basterds where his oeuvre is at its most exemplary. In a rather violent but touching tribute to not only war films but to the lives lost under the Third Reich, Tarantino perfectly blends in Inglourious Basterds the feeling of haphazardness and sensitivity in true poetic fashion. This mixture of elements comes to fruition in arguably the most definitive sequence of his directorial prowess, the tension-filled sequence in La Louisiane.
Collider
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
Collider
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
Collider
Gen-Z Really Wants to See the 'Avatar' Sequel
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's Avatar, so naturally, the science-fiction extravaganza's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is attracting quite a lot of attention ahead of its December 16 release in cinemas. The continuation of Cameron's storytelling in the faraway moon of Pandora is so hotly anticipated that it has become the most in-demand movie for a whole demographic of cinema-goers — namely the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic, according to a Fandango survey.
Collider
Quentin Tarantino Explains Why His Tenth Film Will Be His Last
It's been no secret that acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino is planning to end his illustrious film career following his tenth directorial effort. He most recently reiterated his plans in 2021 while promoting his new book based on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — a film that took home two out of the ten Academy Awards it was nominated for. During a new interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the director was once again asked about his tenth film and why, after so much recent success and a track record of hits, Tarantino would decide to hang it up after only one more film.
Collider
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Collider
'Wakanda Forever' Is at Its Best When It's a Ryan Coogler Film, Not an MCU Film
To the surprise of no one, Marvel's latest superhero outing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been an absolute smash success at the box office. This is not only par for the course for a Marvel film, but also for the film's director, Ryan Coogler. At this point in his career, each of Coogler's films have raked in fat boatloads of cash. For major studios like Disney and Warner Bros., he's proven himself to be a reliable hand in knowing how to draw in audiences, be it for biographical dramas, legacy sequels, or large scale franchise entertainment.
Collider
How Steven Spielberg Has Evolved His Depiction of the Broken Family
Broken families being a thematic fixture of Steven Spielberg’s movies has become so well known that even parodies of this motif have become old hat. The divorce of Spielberg’s parents when he was 19 years old has left an unmistakable mark on the man and his work. This is especially apparent with the release of his newest motion picture, The Fabelmans, an autobiographical work that captures the fractured home life Spielberg grew up in. But though broken families play a major role in many of his movies, they don’t always appear in the same form throughout his many features. Not only that, but the depiction of broken families in his filmography drastically changes as he gets older. Though Spielberg has always been fascinated by this topic, he rarely tackles it the same way twice.
Lord of the Strings: Violin used in Tolkien movie trilogy to be auctioned
The violin that called Tolkien’s hobbits to their quest and sounded the defence of Rohan against an orc army is to be auctioned next month.Owned and played by former All-Ireland champion fiddle player Dermot Crehan, the Hardanger violin featured prominently in the music of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.Used throughout the scores of all three films, it can be heard particularly clearly 30 seconds into Concerning Hobbits, the second track of the first film, The Fellowship of the Ring.The fiddle is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £6,000 when auctioned by Gardiner Houlgate auctioneers in Corsham, Wiltshire on...
Collider
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
Collider
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
Collider
Zeppo Marx and the True Story Behind How He Never Found His Place Within the Marx Brothers
When it comes to Zeppo Marx, film buffs have been asking for decades...is it possible to be a third wheel on a team of four? The youngest of the Marx Brothers appears in their first five pictures and had been a presence in their vaudeville and Broadway plays before. While Groucho cracked wise and defied propriety, Chico worked cons and mangled the English language, and Harpo mimed, harped, and confounded reality, Zeppo…well, just what did Zeppo do? For some, he’s a vestigial member of the family, lacking a comic persona of his own or any great purpose within the films. For others, including some here at Collider, Zeppo played an indispensable role as the group’s straight man, the best they ever had. Some even suggest he did have a character to match his brothers, an understated parody of the hapless romantic juveniles rife in Hollywood films of the era.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains Why Namor's Origins Were Changed
Without doubt, one of the biggest break-outs of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been Tenoch Huerta Mejía, with his portrayal of the 'Feathered Serpent God' Namor seen as a massive highlight of the emotionally-charged sequel. Traditionally, in the comic books, the character of Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, but in the film, his background and origin are changed to that of the King of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people connected to the Mayans who were driven from their home in the Yucatan Peninsula when the Spanish crossed the Atlantic and invaded.
Collider
Anya Taylor-Joy Hypes 'Furiosa' as Her "Bloodiest" Experience
Anya Taylor-Joy continues to make herself known in Hollywood as one of the most high-profile actresses in recent years. Having recently wrapped production on the post-apocalyptic action film Furiosa, the actress spoke about her experience filming the project in the Outback, which she noted was unlike anything she had ever done before.
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Making 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Was "Easy" Compared to 'Vol. 3'
James Gunn is on something of a farewell tour at Marvel. The new co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios is hard at work finishing up his final projects with one comic book brand before joining their main rivals. His final two projects for Marvel are both bold, ambitious, and typically...
Collider
'Black Adam': Where You've Seen the Cast Before
Black Adam is the newest DC superhero film that is a spin-off of Shazam! The film is the 11th in the DC Extended Universe, focusing on the titular character and DC villain. Black Adam is now free after being imprisoned for 5,000 years for using godly powers for the wrong reasons and is challenged by a group of modern-day heroes known as the Justice Society (including the likes of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone). This cast is absolutely stacked with stars, and Black Adam seems to become a DC Extended Universe staple.
Collider
'Blue’s Big City Adventure' Director Matt Stawski Discusses Using Music Video Language to Make the Franchise’s First Film
After 26 years, the Blue’s Clues franchise is making the jump from TV to film with Blue’s Big City Adventure, a brand-new adventure set in New York City. Before the movie comes exclusively to Paramount+, on November 18, we sat down with director Matt Stawski to discuss nostalgia, legacy, and making a movie that can please both preschoolers and adults. During our exclusive interview, Stawski also discussed how his music video experience played a big part in turning Blue’s Big City Adventure into a celebration of New York City’s street art history.
Collider
'Muppets Mayhem': 10 Things You Never Knew About Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are a band of six muppets who were best known as the house band on The Muppet Show. Led by Dr. Teeth on vocals and the keyboard, drummer Animal, bassist Floyd Pepper, guitarist Janice, trumpeter Lips, and saxophonist Zoot make up the rock band.
Collider
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Collider
'1899' Ending Explained: What Is Reality?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. 1899 is finally available on Netflix, delivering one more mind-bending story from Dark creators. However, while the previous TV show from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar bent time, 1899 plays with the notion of reality itself, pushing viewers to doubt anything they have seen. So, when the credits roll, you might still have questions about what happened aboard the Kerberos, a ship departing from Europe with a destination to New York, hosting thousands of people from very different cultural backgrounds.
