Effective: 2022-11-19 15:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Washtenaw; Wayne A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT LIVINGSTON...OAKLAND...MACOMB WASHTENAW...AND WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to near a quarter of a mile. Quick snow accumulation around 1 inch with localized totals near 2 inches by 1000 PM. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 740 PM EST, a narrow band of heavy snow was along a line from Rochester to near Brighton to near Gregory and moving east at 35 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Troy around 740 PM EST. Sterling Heights around 745 PM EST. Mount Clemens and Dexter around 755 PM EST. Novi around 800 PM EST. Hamburg around 805 PM EST. Whitmore Lake around 810 PM EST. Birmingham and Dixboro around 820 PM EST. This includes the following highways I-75 between mile markers 27 and 71. I-275 between mile markers 8 and 29. I-94 between mile markers 154 and 238. I-96 between mile markers 154 and 192. I-696 between mile markers 1 and 28. US-23 between mile markers 26 and 58. SAFETY INFO... Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO