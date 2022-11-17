Read full article on original website
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
'Andor's B2EMO and How Droids Deal With the Passage of Time
Ever since his first appearance in Andor, B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) has won our hearts. Our new favorite droid is fiercely loyal to his family, is honest when giving advice and is not afraid of voicing his feelings — proving that one can never actually be too emo (sorry, I just had to). In the show's latest episode, "Daughter of Ferrix", he nearly made us all cry with the way he is dealing with Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) death, exactly like a young child would. Which raised the inevitable question: how do droids deal with the inevitable death of those around them?
Armageddon Time review – worlds collide in terrific coming-of-age drama
Queens, 1980. The way James Gray tells it in this bustling, tobacco-hued autobiographical drama, it’s an in-between world, on the brink of the cultural explosion of hip-hop and the political paradigm shift heralded by Reaganism. But it’s also rooted further in the past and in the Jewish family history of Gray’s alter ego in the picture, sixth-grader Paul Graff (impressive newcomer Banks Repeta).
'The Crown' Season 5: Why Was 1992 Called 'Annus Horribilis' by the Queen?
Episode 4 of The Crown Season 5 is titled after the Latin phrase that has been etched into public conscience after the 1992 speech of Queen Elizabeth II at Guildhall, when the Queen rather remarkably called the year "Annus Horribilis," which means "horrible year" in Latin. 1992 was particularly a dreadful year for the royal family as well as the Queen completing her 40 years on the throne.
Here's Why The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’ Should Be Gandalf
Well, the first season of Amazon's fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has come and gone, but just because it's on an undisclosed-length hiatus, doesn't mean we're through discussing the show. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's work in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the Amazon series tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-Earth - or, at least a condensed version of that tale. Although the streaming giant doesn't have the rights to Tolkien epics such as Unfinished Tales or The Silmarillion, which explore the Second Age in detail, The Rings of Power has taken from the appendices of his most popular work and made the legendarium its own.
Elizabeth Debicki Makes Diana More Than a Tragic Figure in 'The Crown'
The Crown has been a controversial series since its inception. Any time a historical event, particularly one that has significant implications on today’s culture, is adapted and dramatized, questions will be raised about the line between fact and fiction. While some viewers have enjoyed the show’s ability to weave historical moments together in a compelling way, others have taken issue with the factual inaccuracies or treatment of the Royal Family. Understandably, Season 5 is under intense scrutiny for how it depicts Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Diana’s death in a 1997 car crash fundamentally changed the way that the monarchy was perceived.
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
'Midsommar's Producers Deliver a Swedish Mystery With 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Trailer [Exclusive]
We might have to wait a while until we get to see the third installment of the hugely popular Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Brannagh) mystery film series in theaters, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get any Agatha Christie adaptations in the meantime. Collider can now tell you exclusively that Swedish streaming platform Topic announced today that we’re about to witness Agatha Christie’s Hjerson, a series that centers around one of the lesser-known detectives created by the celebrated author.
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
