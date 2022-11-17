ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarkWalleye
3d ago

Finally, some common sense! Artificial wage manipulation only hurts the job market for unskilled and young workers. And, increases inflation!! The more you increase minimum wage, the higher the prices for most goods and services. Ultimately, he doesn't help those who they are trying to help! What a higher salary? Learn a SKILLED trade or get a marketable education. Simple as that- it's been that way forever!! Let wages be set by the supply/demand for employees. All types of employees.

Fort Collins City Council poised to approve new nuisance ordinance

Fort Collins City Council is one step closer to enacting a new nuisance ordinance. The Coloradoan updated ordinance, passed in a first reading this week, contains more than 60 activities, including obstruction of sidewalks, assaults, and noise violations, that could trigger enforcement. A site could be dubbed a “chronic nuisance property” if three or more nuisance enforcement incidents have occurred there within 90 days or if there seven incidents in a year. If two of the issues involve drugs, the process happens faster. Another main change in the ordinance-the city no longer needs to issue a citation to enforce the ordinance, stressing the focus is on compliance and not punishment. For more on the ordinance, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
The Denver Gazette

Auditor's Office warns of critical staffing and vehicle issues ahead of Denver's Pay as you Go Trash collection

A new Denver trash collection program may be foundering before it launches. The pay as you throw program, approved by a split city council vote in June, faces an uphill battle as Denver's Solid Waste Management Division of the Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) may not be able to meet the program's requirements according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien. A report by O'Brien warns of unreliable vehicles, high rates...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Starbucks strike unveils the downside of unions

A small percentage of Starbucks employees went on strike Thursday, complaining of the corporation’s opposition to unionization. Inadvertently, strikers showcased the antiquation of unions and the need for a Colorado right-to-work law. The unionized workers of Starbucks earn less than peers who aren’t bound by contracts and dues. Today's...
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
denverite.com

Former state Sen. Mike Johnston is running for mayor of Denver

Mike Johnston, a former Democratic state senator representing northeast Denver, has announced he’s running for mayor. Johnston acknowledged that the field is crowded. “I like and respect a lot of the folks that are in this race,” said Johnston. “The issues that I care the most about which are homelessness, housing, crime. I think the question was who is the person that’s best positioned to be able to set some really ambitious goals to be able to build a broad coalition and then to be able to deliver really historic results on our hardest problems. And I feel like I’m the only one in the field who has had a long track record of doing that.
1310kfka.com

Greeley family physician joins Greeley-Evans School Board

A Greeley family doctor is the newest face on the Greeley-Evans School Board. Dr. Brenda Campos-Spitze of Sunrise Community Health has been appointed to serve a one-year term on the school board. She fills the seat vacated by Pepper Mueller, who resigned earlier this fall. Campos-Spitze was selected over six other finalists. The Greeley Tribune reports her appointment was approved in a vote 4-2. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
