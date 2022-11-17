Read full article on original website
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
westportjournal.com
Saugatuck Provisions: A ‘fresh’ take on an old concept
WESTPORT — Those longing for the days when cuts of meat could be special ordered from a neighborhood butcher, your ship has arrived — and it’s brimming with fresh fish as well as custom-cut meats. Saugatuck Provisions at 580 Riverside Ave. is a curated foods shop, offering...
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
milfordmirror.com
Milford P&Z denies height increase for Kmart apartment plan
MILFORD — It is back to the drawing board for developers of the proposed apartment complex at the former Kmart location. The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, failed to approve the developer's proposed height and density change proposal for the apartment complex. The board's tie vote on the proposal, according to City Planner David Sulkis, means the regulation change request was denied..
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
Farmington removes 2 Jewish holidays, Diwali from the 2023-2024 academic calendar
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — For the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, Farmington’s Board of Education has voted to remove certain holidays from the school calendar, such as Rosh Hashana and Diwali. This means students will not have those days off of school, and classes will be held. On Monday, members of the Board of Education held […]
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Lays Groundwork for Remote Learning, and “Twilight School”
STAMFORD — Virtual learning could soon become a reality for some Stamford high schoolers as the district looks to create alternative options for students who struggle with a traditional schedule or learning model of high school. At a meeting of the district’s Teaching and Learning Committee last week, Matt Laskowski, principal of Rippowam Middle School, […]
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Planet Fitness Opens Brand-New Location In Town Of Fairfield
Gym-goers in Fairfield County now have a new Planet Fitness location to visit. It's located in Fairfield at 740 Villa Ave. and celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to officials from the company. The gym offers state-of-the-art cardio machines, strength equipment, locker rooms...
Fairfield students push for Muslim holidays to be added to school calendar throughout district
Students throughout the Fairfield School District asked the Board of Education to add Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to the school calendar.
Eyewitness News
I-95 in Stamford closed due to tractor-trailer crash
Eversource and U-I want you to pay double proposing major rate increases. Chief investigative reported Sam Smink breaks down why energy costs are rising for both Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Eyewitness News
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
newcanaanite.com
Town Officials Consider Widening Sidewalks for Length of Elm Street Between Main and Park
Town officials say they’re deciding whether to extend the wider sidewalks on Elm Street all the way from Main to Park Street on the north side. New Canaan, like other towns, saw the popularity of outdoor dining rise during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have said the “bumpout” already in place from South Avenue to The Playhouse appears to be serving the downtown well.
shsroundtable.com
Why locked bathrooms do more harm than good
Last year the Stamford High School administration began locking some of the bathrooms during the school day. I believe this is wrong. Bathrooms are a necessity for students, and with close to two thousand students in the school, locking bathrooms takes away easy access for students to take care of themselves. Adding to the issue, many teachers also enforce a new rule that only allows students out of the class for five minutes. Under normal conditions, this rule would not be too bad because there are bathrooms located throughout the building and are close to all classrooms. However, when some of the bathrooms are locked, students may need to go to an entirely different floor, or the opposite side of the floor. A lot of the time, this takes longer than five minutes, which could result in an issue with the teacher.
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
1,000 Bethlehem Residents Evacuated By Fuel Spill
A truck that crashed and spilled nearly 6,000 gallons of fuel oil evacuated about 1,000 Bethlehem residents early Thursday, Nov. 17, as first reported by WFMZ. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue. Nearly 400 homes within a 1,000-meter radius were evacuated, the outlet said.
Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
