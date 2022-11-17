Last year the Stamford High School administration began locking some of the bathrooms during the school day. I believe this is wrong. Bathrooms are a necessity for students, and with close to two thousand students in the school, locking bathrooms takes away easy access for students to take care of themselves. Adding to the issue, many teachers also enforce a new rule that only allows students out of the class for five minutes. Under normal conditions, this rule would not be too bad because there are bathrooms located throughout the building and are close to all classrooms. However, when some of the bathrooms are locked, students may need to go to an entirely different floor, or the opposite side of the floor. A lot of the time, this takes longer than five minutes, which could result in an issue with the teacher.

3 DAYS AGO