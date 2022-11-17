Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US Representative, Troy Nehls [R-Texas] shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the...
HuffPost
Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return
"He's still a f***ing loser," tweets niece Mary Trump.
Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out
Donald Trump received a standing ovation at a Republican Party gathering Saturday, even as several possible White House rivals lashed out at his election denialism and insisted it was time to move on from the former US president. With the midterms in the rear-view mirror, the Las Vegas event served as a catwalk for potential Trump rivals ahead of the Republican Party primaries to decide who will fight for the presidency in 2024.
Comments / 0