The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Trump's billionaire friend Tom Barrack reportedly called his ties to the former president 'disastrous' for his business
Former Trump advisor Tom Barrack is charged with illegal lobbying on behalf of the UAE. In testimony on Monday, the billionaire reportedly said Trump was "disastrous" for his business. He said that it would be "unquestionably" better if he hadn't supported Trump, per multiple outlets. Donald Trump's billionaire friend Tom...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
Awkward moment Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has ‘lost his old magic’ after 2024 launch
Fox host tells Lara Trump that Donald Trump has 'lost his old magic'. Fox Business host Stuart Varney had Fox contributor and Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump on his show only to tell her after the former president’s 2024 announcement that it seemed like he has lost the “old magic”.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Fox News Analyst Offers Stark Reality Check For Donald Trump: ‘His Star Has Faded’
Brit Hume warned what may come next for the GOP.
Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech
Trump's speech lasted more than an hour.
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan 6: ‘Save the republic’ or ‘die in prison’
Oath Keepers leader lambasts prosecution in seditious conspiracy trial. Growing frustrated with what he believed was Donald Trump’s inadequate response to the 2020 presidential election, the leader of a far-right anti-government group that allegedly conspired to storm the US Capitol wrote a message to the president four days after the attempted insurrection.
‘For once we agree’: Kari Lake mocked after tweeting that Arizonans know ‘BS when they see it’
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to refuse to concede her race against Katie Hobbs, which was called by numerous news networks Monday evening after a batch of votes from Maricopa County further solidified her opponent’s lead. Now, the Republican’s defiant message for her followers on Twitter is being...
Media savage Trump speech, cast him as dangerous, including on the right
An old managing editor of mine often said, as kind of a mantra, "the reader first deserves a clean shot at the facts." I like that philosophy–tell us what happened, and then analyze and criticize all you want. There was plenty to criticize in Donald Trump’s presidential announcement speech,...
MSNBC reporter launches blistering takedown of Kari Lake’s ‘Trumpism’ after Arizona governor election loss
Fresh off the trail of covering Republican Kari Lake’s failed bid for the governor’s mansion in Arizona, an MSNBC reporter did not mince his words when discussing the election-denying candidate’s campaign. Vaughn Hillyard, a correspondent for the news outlet who originally hails from Arizona, unloaded on the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says It Will Be "Easy" To Impeach Joe Biden
United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is planning to attempt to impeach U.S. President Joe Biden during the next Congress, according to multiple reports. Greene says that the task of impeaching the president will “be easy.”
Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it
As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
Trump's 'Extremely Bad Luck' Could Doom Lawsuit Against His Biggest Enemy
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt another tough hand that could mar his chances of winning a lawsuit against one of his biggest rivals, New York Attorney General Letitia James. Two weeks ago, Trump's attorneys filed suit in Florida state court, seeking to block James' own civil case in...
MSNBC
The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse
In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
Presidents Bush and Obama Mistakenly Think We Need Their Warnings About Disinformation
This week, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be at conferences lecturing about democracy and apparently warning against the spread of disinformation. Yes, it's a real "[checks notes]" meme moment. The Bush administration launched a post-9/11 war that had almost no relationship with the terrorists responsible, based on bad intelligence and misleading the public about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, was dependent on him selling Americans a lie that they would be able to keep the health insurance they had.
Trump rants on social media about how he is 'not at all angry' about the midterms, saying he actually 'did a great job'
Donald Trump seems really angry about reports that he's angry. The former president is lashing out at what he describes as the "fake narrative from the corrupt media" that he's angry — correction, "Angry" — about the midterms and telling his Truth Social followers not to believe it.
Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.
Oath Keeper repents for Jan. 6 at trial, blames ‘steady diet’ of right-wing conspiracies
A member of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers on Wednesday said it was a “really stupid” decision to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying she was fed a “steady diet” of conspiracy theories and became “just another idiot” in the mob that day.
