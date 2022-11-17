ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Mother Jones

Trump’s Worst Nightmare Is Here: Someone Will Sit and Watch Every One of His Business Moves

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A New York judge on Thursday evening ordered that an independent financial monitor be appointed to keep tabs on Donald Trump’s business empire while state Attorney General Letitia James pursues her $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president. The judge ordered the unusual move after James’ office argued that the Trumps couldn’t be trusted not to hide assets or shift them outside of the court’s jurisdiction while the legal battle plays out. Following a hearing Thursday morning, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with James and ruled that until further notice, Trump must give him two weeks’ notice and obtain the court’s approval before moving any significant assets. Engoron ordered the monitor be appointed in order to ensure Trump complies with those restrictions.
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan 6: ‘Save the republic’ or ‘die in prison’

Oath Keepers leader lambasts prosecution in seditious conspiracy trial. Growing frustrated with what he believed was Donald Trump’s inadequate response to the 2020 presidential election, the leader of a far-right anti-government group that allegedly conspired to storm the US Capitol wrote a message to the president four days after the attempted insurrection.
Salon

Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it

As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
MSNBC

The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse

In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
Reason.com

Presidents Bush and Obama Mistakenly Think We Need Their Warnings About Disinformation

This week, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will be at conferences lecturing about democracy and apparently warning against the spread of disinformation. Yes, it's a real "[checks notes]" meme moment. The Bush administration launched a post-9/11 war that had almost no relationship with the terrorists responsible, based on bad intelligence and misleading the public about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Obama's signature domestic accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, was dependent on him selling Americans a lie that they would be able to keep the health insurance they had.
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Whines That Trump Treated ‘Worse Than a Terrorist’

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Friday night to complain about how the ex-president has been treated so poorly–“worse than a terrorist,” to be specific–in light of the news that Attorney General Merrick has appointed a special master to handle two criminal investigations into Trump.

