Why Giants’ Shane Lemieux drank a disgusting amount of milk to prepare for long-awaited return
At every meal, Shane Lemieux washes down his food with one of his favorite beverages — something so refreshing that he craves it even after rigorous Giants practices. He sips one pint. Then another. And another. Nine pints every day — just north of a gallon. Somehow, he...
Why Jets-Patriots is the biggest game Robert Saleh’s team will play all year
The standings and analytics tell the story on their own for the Jets: Sunday’s game against the Patriots is a huge one that will go a long way toward determining if they make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. FiveThirtyEight has Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium ranked...
The key players who can help the Jets finally beat the Patriots
The stakes are clear for the New York Jets (6-3) on Sunday when they travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to face the New England Patriots (5-4). This is the most important game of the season, not just because of what it means in the standings — the Jets would be alone in first place in the AFC East with a win — but for what it means to their psyche.
