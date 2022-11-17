ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...
US News and World Report

U.S. Housing Starts Tumble in October Amid Soaring Mortgage Rates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell sharply in October, with single-family projects dropping to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, as the housing market buckles under the strain of surging mortgage rates, which are pricing out potential homeowners. Housing starts decreased 4.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
NASDAQ

U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
Washington Examiner

Existing home sales fall for record ninth straight month

Sales of existing homes have fallen for a ninth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. The hit to the housing market reflects the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower inflation by raising interest rates, which has put home-buying out of reach for many.
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...

