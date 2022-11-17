Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Business Insider
Home price declines will accelerate even as sales bottom out early next year, economist says
The decline in home prices will accelerate even as sales are headed for a bottom early next year, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. The assessment came as the NAHB index fell for the 11th straight month to hit the lowest since April 2020. "The good news for homebuilders is that a...
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...
US News and World Report
U.S. Housing Starts Tumble in October Amid Soaring Mortgage Rates
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell sharply in October, with single-family projects dropping to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, as the housing market buckles under the strain of surging mortgage rates, which are pricing out potential homeowners. Housing starts decreased 4.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Home prices could fall faster if once-reluctant sellers flood the market with more supply before the downside worsens, economist says
Home prices could fall at a faster pace, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Kieran Clancy. Previously reluctant home sellers could flood the market with inventory before prices decline further, he warned. "We think prices need to drop by about 20% from their spring peaks in order to reach a sustainable...
Why Aren't Home Prices Falling as Fast as Mortgage Rates Are Rising?
An expert told Newsweek, "It takes time for sellers to come to the conclusion they're not going to get the price they want and start cutting their price."
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
Here's what Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi has to say about the odds of a US recession - and how the looming housing correction compares to 2008
In an interview with Insider, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi broke down his outlook for 2023. He sees a 50% chance of recession next year, and a soft landing remains possible. The top economist also explained why a looming housing correction won't be the same as the 2008 crash.
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Home Depot, Lowe's to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices.
NASDAQ
U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
Washington Examiner
Existing home sales fall for record ninth straight month
Sales of existing homes have fallen for a ninth straight month and are now at the lowest level since early in the pandemic. The hit to the housing market reflects the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower inflation by raising interest rates, which has put home-buying out of reach for many.
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report
U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
CNBC
Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer
U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...
