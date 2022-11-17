Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Set A Trend, Once I Became Undisputed, Everybody Wanted To Become Undisputed!
Terence Crawford has never been short on confidence. But even he admits that his pugilistic career has vastly exceeded his initial expectations. With world title runs in three separate weight classes, Crawford has put together the sort of resume that will likely result in his induction into the Hall of Fame. However, while he’s appreciative of media pundits revering his achievements, the newly turned 35-year-old views his multiple title reigns, pound-for-pound recognition, and countless wins on the big stage as icing on the cake. Though they're important, Crawford reiterated recently that before turning pro in 2008, there was only one goal on his to-do list.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I'm Not Interested In Munguia; He Is Nobody; I Need Champions!
Jaime Munguia remains the WBO’s number one contender for Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title. Alimkhanuly knows Munguia already turned down a fight with him once. The Kazakh southpaw doesn’t think Munguia will change his mind and thus has turned his attention to other opponents. “I told you I’m...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Drops Gonzale Coria Twice, Knocks Him Out in Three
Arena Astros, Guadalajara - In a middleweight fight, former WBO 154-pound champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) battered and stopped Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KOs) in three rounds. On some betting sites, Coria was a 100-1 underdog. For the most part, Munguia was jabing and taking his time in the...
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward Loves The Potential Of Ennis But Wants To See More
With both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. reigning atop the welterweight division, Jaron “Boots” Ennis has urged both fighters to quit dancing around him and take him up on his fight offer. Since stepping onto the national scene several years ago, the 25-year-old has become a 147-pound...
Boxing Scene
Sandor Martin Replaces Ill Jose Pedraza, To Fight Teofimo Lopez On December 10 At MSG
The WBC super lightweight elimination match ordered last week will happen a lot sooner than anyone anticipated. BoxingScene.com confirmed Thursday that Spain’s Sandor Martin has agreed to replace an ill Jose Pedraza as Teofimo Lopez’s opponent December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Martin was the other opponent Lopez and his handlers at Top Rank Inc. considered before they picked Pedraza for this next bout, but Martin happily replaced Pedraza on barely three weeks’ notice.
Boxing Scene
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
Boxing Scene
Liam Davies Boxes Past Ionut Baluta To Capture EBU Title
Liam Davies claimed the vacant European super-bantamweight title with a disciplined display as he outboxed Ionut Baluta over 12 high-intensity rounds in his hometown of Telford. Baluta, a 28-year-old Romanian living in Spain, had proved a menace to British and Irish boxers in recent times, beating Brad Foster, David Oliver...
Boxing Scene
Richard Schaefer: It's Up to Stanionis If He Wants to Fight Spence or Accept Step Aside
Welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will soon have to decide for himself how his career will pan out in the early part of 2023, says his promoter Richard Schaefer. Stanionis currently holds the WBA ‘World’ 147-pound title, a lesser version of the one currently held by Errol Spence Jr., who also has the IBF and WBC titles to his name. Stanionis has recently pressed the sanctioning body to enforce his status as mandatory challenger to Spence's title immediately after it was revealed last month that talks for an undisputed welterweight championship between Spence and WBO titlist Terence Crawford fell through. Sanctioning bodies generally allow unification fights to take precedence over mandatory defenses.
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul is Not in My League, I Don't See It Going Past Four
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes that he will blast out Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) in four rounds or less. The two sides are in talks for a potential showdown in the UK, with a date in February being eyed. Last month, Paul dropped and decisioned...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Igor Mikhalkin, Kem Ljungqvist, Mohammed Rabii, More
Russian light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin (now 25-3) beat Dilmurod Satybaldiev (13-3) on points last weekend (November 12) in Moscow. A good win for the former IBO and EBU champ. However, this fight is not listed on the official report from the show from the Russian Federation nor is the result...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: It Was Fun to Fight This Girl; Next Time It’s Not Gon' Be Pretty
Alycia Baumgardner apparently is all for giving Mikaela Mayer a rematch — it just won’t be next. The Michigan native notched the biggest win of her career last month, in London, when she defeated Los Angeles’ Mayer on points in their 130-pound women’s title unification bout. Baumgardner, who held the WBC, IBO belts, added Mayer’s WBO and IBF versions to her collection. The fight, however, was competitive, and many observers believed Mayer had a case for winning the bout.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Says Distractions Outside Ring Making Boxing Career Complicated
Anthony Joshua has found himself at a career crossroads. The 33-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. After suffering his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. via stoppage and later avenging the loss by beating...
Boxing Scene
Munguia's Mismatch Saturday Night Lowlight Of A Disappointing, Perplexing Year For Him
Jaime Munguia’s team turned down an opportunity earlier this year to fight Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO interim middleweight title. The winner, as it turned out, would’ve had the interim tag removed once Demetrius Andrade decided to pursue opportunities in the super middleweight division and relinquished his WBO 160-pound crown. As England’s Denzel Bentley proved last Saturday night, Alimkhanuly is more beatable than his handlers proclaimed prior to what was supposed to amount to a tune-up fight for the Kazakh southpaw in his first defense of the WBO 160-pound championship he won when he knocked out another Brit, Danny Dignum, in the second round May 21 in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Daniel Dubois' Trainer Expects Kevin Lerena To Provide a Very Good Test
Shane McGuigan, the head trainer for WBA "regular" heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, believes his boxer is fully capable of blasting out anyone in his weight class. Dubois is hoping to secure a world title fight in the near future - with the current beltholders being WBC champion Tyson Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF/IBO unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
Russian October/November Wrap-Up: Papin, Batyrgaziev, Michalkin Win
Despite an ongoing confrontation between Russia and a number of Western nations and a major-scale military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the state’s fight scene was relatively active in October and November with several events, which featured Russia’s top domestic talent in both local and international encounters. The...
Boxing Scene
Malik Scott: Andy Ruiz is Not a Tough Fight For a 'Disciplined' Deontay Wilder
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, does not believe there is anyone at the weight that can beat the new and improved version of his fighter. Wilder returned to the ring last month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first...
Boxing Scene
Argi Cortes Overcomes Two Knockdowns, Beats Erick Omar Lopez Via Split Decision
Argi Cortes came dangerously close to pulling off a major upset against the world junior bantamweight champion in his previous outing. The former title challenger nearly landed on the opposite end this time around. Cortes was required to survive two knockdowns and sweat out the judges’ scorecards in taking a...
