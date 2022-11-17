Welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will soon have to decide for himself how his career will pan out in the early part of 2023, says his promoter Richard Schaefer. Stanionis currently holds the WBA ‘World’ 147-pound title, a lesser version of the one currently held by Errol Spence Jr., who also has the IBF and WBC titles to his name. Stanionis has recently pressed the sanctioning body to enforce his status as mandatory challenger to Spence's title immediately after it was revealed last month that talks for an undisputed welterweight championship between Spence and WBO titlist Terence Crawford fell through. Sanctioning bodies generally allow unification fights to take precedence over mandatory defenses.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO