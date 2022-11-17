Read full article on original website
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face increasingly tough path to majority
Six days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 212 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 204 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
Why AP has called control of the US House for Republicans
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday after The Associated Press declared Mike Garcia the winner of a race in California, securing the party the requisite 218th seat for the majority in the chamber. The release of thousands of votes in California’s 27th District allowed the AP to...
GOP Rep-Elect Doesn’t Want to Immediately ‘Waste Time’ on Republican Probes
Even as it looks more and more likely that Republicans will control the majority in the House of Representatives by the slimmest of margins, at least one incoming GOP lawmaker is calling on the party to pump the brakes on their wishlist of anti-Biden investigations.Fresh off flipping a blue New York district Republican, Congressman-elect George Santos appeared on Fox News and chalked up his victory to maintaining focus on “kitchen table issues” and “common sense” priorities while ignoring partisanship.As a self-described “MAGA candidate” who attended former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, Santos’ ties to the ex-president didn’t hurt him...
The 'biggest upset' of 2022 bodes ill for Republican hopes of winning House
A House seat flipping to the Democratic Party is being christened as a tremendous, if not the most stunning result of the midterm elections, boding ill for Republicans in their quest to take control of the lower chamber. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez edging out Republican Joe Kent to represent Washington's...
Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6
A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
GOP wins slim US House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
McCarthy, Emmer get House GOP nods during rift-ridden leadership elections
House GOP campaigns chief Tom Emmer on Tuesday prevailed in a fierce race for the No. 3 leadership post in a majority that Republicans are one midterm election victory from formally claiming, despite facing opposition over this month’s narrower-than-expected victories. The Minnesotan defeated Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. Jim...
House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority
Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, and aides to President Joe Biden and other Democrats believe voters punished the GOP for its reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. They see it as validation for the administration's playbook for the midterms and going forward to focus on legislative...
Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects
The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
: Midterm elections: Democrats hold Senate after Nevada and Arizona calls; Republicans fewer than 10 wins away from House control
Democrats are projected to retain their hold on the U.S. Senate after winning a key race in Nevada, giving President Joe Biden’s party control of at least one chamber of Congress for the next two years. The Associated Press called Nevada’s Senate race for Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto...
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
House GOP waits on California at the brink of majority
Ten uncalled races remain, but Republicans have a clear advantage in several of them.
Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
Anthony D’Esposito leads House GOP sweep on Long Island
New York's deep-blue hue turned a bit paler in the 2022 midterm elections, as Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito can attest. He's among three new House Republicans who will take office when the 118th Congress opens on Jan. 3, joining Reps.-elect Nick LaLota and George Santos in reclaiming territory at New York's far-eastern realm that was once strongly GOP but has become politically competitive in recent decades. Along with Rep. Andrew Garbarino, who on Nov. 8 cruised to a second two-year House term, the Long Island Republican House pickups are particularly striking since New York is ordinarily a strongly Democratic state.
