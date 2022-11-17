ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face increasingly tough path to majority

Six days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 212 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 204 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep-Elect Doesn’t Want to Immediately ‘Waste Time’ on Republican Probes

Even as it looks more and more likely that Republicans will control the majority in the House of Representatives by the slimmest of margins, at least one incoming GOP lawmaker is calling on the party to pump the brakes on their wishlist of anti-Biden investigations.Fresh off flipping a blue New York district Republican, Congressman-elect George Santos appeared on Fox News and chalked up his victory to maintaining focus on “kitchen table issues” and “common sense” priorities while ignoring partisanship.As a self-described “MAGA candidate” who attended former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, Santos’ ties to the ex-president didn’t hurt him...
Cleveland.com

GOP wins slim US House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
The Independent

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president’s son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this moment. Republicans secured much smaller margins than anticipated, and aides to President Joe Biden and other Democrats believe voters punished the GOP for its reliance on conspiracy theories and Donald Trump-fueled lies over the 2020 election. They see it as validation for the administration's playbook for the midterms and going forward to focus on legislative...
CBS News

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
SFGate

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors at big Las Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Party's nascent 2024 class, emboldened as ever, openly cast Donald Trump as "a loser” over and over on Friday as they courted donors and activists fretting about the GOP's future under the former president's leadership. Trump's vocal critics included current and former...
Washington Examiner

Anthony D’Esposito leads House GOP sweep on Long Island

New York's deep-blue hue turned a bit paler in the 2022 midterm elections, as Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito can attest. He's among three new House Republicans who will take office when the 118th Congress opens on Jan. 3, joining Reps.-elect Nick LaLota and George Santos in reclaiming territory at New York's far-eastern realm that was once strongly GOP but has become politically competitive in recent decades. Along with Rep. Andrew Garbarino, who on Nov. 8 cruised to a second two-year House term, the Long Island Republican House pickups are particularly striking since New York is ordinarily a strongly Democratic state.
