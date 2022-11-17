Read full article on original website
“Definite intent”: Email shows OTA purchased opposing domains
A newly released email suggests the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority may have expected criticism about the highly contested Access Oklahoma project.
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures
Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state. On Wednesday, Oklahoma regulators proposed the nation’s first detailed rule to control temperatures during shipping, according to pharmacy experts. “This is a huge step,”...
Oklahoma lawyers team up to give away thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Oklahomans are thankful for the giving spirit of some local attorneys.
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Oklahoma farmers face hits from drought, economy this year
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers took a double hit this year while dealing with the state's drought and the economy. Economic impacts like high diesel and fertilizer prices, as well as the lack of rain many parts of the state have experienced, created the perfect storm. "You have to understand the...
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland woman’s talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies. Devin Culver’s homemade Christmas-themed cookies are featured in “The Christmas…Presents” a movie on the Great American Family Channel airing November 27...
Oklahoma Christmas ornament features three of state's most recognizable symbols
OKLAHOMA CITY — You can now put this year's official Friends of the Mansion Oklahoma Christmas ornament. The 2022 ornament features three of Oklahoma's most recognizable state symbols – mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma redbud tree. The ornament costs $16.29 plus tax. Mistletoe was originally chosen as the...
Oklahoma reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,217,825. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 339. The Oklahoma State Department...
Abortion providers, relieved by halt to Georgia abortion ban, are wary of looming appeal
ATLANTA — After a judge in Georgia ruled Tuesday that the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks was unconstitutional, providers around the state who had halted access to abortion services after fetal cardiac activity was detected are resuming access to those services. “This is a huge relief...
Winter Weather Outlook: Looking ahead as Oklahoma heads into colder months
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, snow, ice and sleet all moved through Oklahoma. Now, Oklahomans are looking ahead to more winter weather. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane is getting Oklahomans prepared with his Winter Weather Outlook. He’s detailing what he’s watching for as we head into the colder...
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks probe into potential misuse of funds by candidate
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Representative Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, sent a letter on Monday requesting the Oklahoma Ethics Commission investigate whether state resources were used to further a gubernatorial candidate's campaign during the 2022 election cycle. Humphrey pointed to an investigation by the Washington Examiner which found that the...
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
Quick band of light snow moving southeast across portions of central and northeastern OK this morning!
Good Morning! At 4:30 AM Light snow just northeast and east of OKC moving east southeast at 25 mph. A dusting to up to a 1/2 inch possible in this band. Most of this will just blow off roads but can’t rule out a few slick spots this morning. Snow ends this morning and it’s cloudy, cold today!
Work to add flyover ramps at I-44/US-75 to begin next year, ahead of initial schedule
TULSA, Okla. — The project to transform the interchange at I-44 and US-75, which was expected to be completed toward the end of the decade, is now expected to be mostly complete within the next two years. FOX23 confirmed the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) moved the planned second...
Meet the Elite Club of Oklahoma’s Billionaires
When it comes to grabbing a slice of American Pie, we're convinced that hard work isn't enough anymore. How many times have you heard "It's not what you know, it's who you know..." While that absolutely doesn't hold true for the most successful Oklahomans, it's also not an uncommon tale among the Sooner State billionaires.
Oklahoma parents and medical professionals concerned about underaged vaping
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Parents, schools, and even medical professionals said they are seeing more and more kids vaping. Parents said some of the students are in elementary school. A parent who commented on FOX23′s Facebook page said her daughter walked into a bathroom at school and saw kids...
