Oklahoma State

KLAW 101

Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15

I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmers face hits from drought, economy this year

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers took a double hit this year while dealing with the state's drought and the economy. Economic impacts like high diesel and fertilizer prices, as well as the lack of rain many parts of the state have experienced, created the perfect storm. "You have to understand the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX2Now

Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland woman’s talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies. Devin Culver’s homemade Christmas-themed cookies are featured in “The Christmas…Presents” a movie on the Great American Family Channel airing November 27...
FAIRLAND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker seeks probe into potential misuse of funds by candidate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Representative Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, sent a letter on Monday requesting the Oklahoma Ethics Commission investigate whether state resources were used to further a gubernatorial candidate's campaign during the 2022 election cycle. Humphrey pointed to an investigation by the Washington Examiner which found that the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Meet the Elite Club of Oklahoma’s Billionaires

When it comes to grabbing a slice of American Pie, we're convinced that hard work isn't enough anymore. How many times have you heard "It's not what you know, it's who you know..." While that absolutely doesn't hold true for the most successful Oklahomans, it's also not an uncommon tale among the Sooner State billionaires.
Oklahoma State

