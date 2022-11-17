ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FanSided

Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa

MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Dodgers rumors: Gold Glove winner could replace Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers rumors about a possible Cody Bellinger replacement have already emerged with the team targeting a three-time Gold Glove winner. Leading up to the non-tender deadline, the majority of Los Angeles Dodgers rumors were focused on the future of center fielder Cody Bellinger. As FanSided’s Robert Murray reported, the team plans to non-tender him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lars Nootbaar is a prime Cardinals trade candidate

The St. Louis Cardinals would be wise to flip Lars Nootbaar to the Toronto Blue Jays for a catcher. The St. Louis Cardinals have a gaping hole at catcher for the first time in nearly two decades after Yadier Molina’s retirement, and the Toronto Blue Jays possess a glut of talent behind the plate. The Cardinals have been linked to Blue Jays backstops Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen, and if St. Louis elects to take the trade route, Lars Nootbaar should be a piece to go back to Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone

The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Buccaneers expect Tom Brady to come back next season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just can’t seem to part ways with the NFL. Ever since Tom Brady’s debut with the New England Patriots in 2000, he’s been on a path that carried a dynasty like no other in the history of the league. He briefly retired following the 2021-2022 season, only to announce he’d actually stay around another season with the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

