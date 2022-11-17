The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO