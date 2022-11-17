ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Routt County budget for 2023 makes investments in staff, climate resiliency

The proposed 2023 Routt County budget will see a slight increase compared to 2022, as commissioners emphasize the need to invest in the county‘s workforce. In addition to a 7% cost of living adjustment that comes with a $2 million price tag, the county has worked to increase starting and on-call pay, as well as making key changes to internal systems benefiting employees and investing in additional training and wellness opportunities for staff.
Steamboat’s ban on plastic bags will soon be expanded

Plastic bag bans and fees are nothing new in Steamboat, but incoming state regulations will expand those policies to most stores in town. During a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance meant to align the city’s policies on single-use plastic bags with state regulations included in a house bill that was passed in 2021.
Steamboat business gives back to environment with Wild Friday

Steamboat Springs apparel shop West Lyfe is teaming up with Yampa Valley Sustainability Council to give back to local environmental efforts through Wild Friday on Nov. 25. West Lyfe, 729 Lincoln Ave., is committed to the creation and implementation of sustainable practices that help curb negative effects of the climate crisis. The company aims to lead by example by giving back to organizations that work to protect wild spaces.
Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again

Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
Holiday Inn sells, Steamboat Resort readies for opening day: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

1. Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition. Dana Christensen is hoping her homegrown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition.
Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
SSWSC’s Turkey Jam marks the start of the winter season

To kick off the winter season and celebrate the snowsports community, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting Turkey Jam at Howelsen Hill on Monday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Jam is a community rail jam event open to the public and completely free to join. Participants 15 years and under can ride from 11 a.m. to noon while those 16 and over will hop on from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend

Friday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m. Dusky Grouse Coffee Shop, 1585 Mid Valley Drive, Steamboat Springs. Bring a side dish and “dress to mess” with paint by numbers. Main courses provided. Donations to Indigenous Organizations encouraged. Clean and Sober Steamboat events build community through recovery with social activities based on clean and sober fun. Whether you’re in recovery or sober curious, our events are for everyone.
Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 24

Routt County United Way’s tradition of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been brinigng the community and families together to enjoy a meal for more than 25 years. Everyone is welcome to join Routt County United from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for the beautiful turkey dinner with home-cooked traditional sides.
Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?

Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth. As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.
Northwest Colorado Health: Home Health and Hospice provides compassionate, patient-centered care in your home

Home Health and Hospice caregivers make a remarkable difference for the patients, families and communities they serve. Here in the Yampa Valley, we are fortunate to have had Home Health services available since 1964 when Routt and Moffat counties‘ health departments came together to address the growing need for home nursing services in our community.
Granby man arrested for felony drug possession

Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment. Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated...
