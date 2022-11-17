Read full article on original website
Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar held in London before World Cup
Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in London on Saturday, 19 November, before the start of the World Cup the following day.Iranian women played football in front of the Houses of Parliament in a demonstration against the country's regime, accompanied in solidarity by Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.In Mayfair, protesters gathered outside the Qatari embassy, joined by LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, to demonstrate against the country's treatment of migrant workers and LGBT+ people.“Boycott the World Cup. Don’t watch it, don’t support it,” Mr Tatchell said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests rage in small towns and cities across IranIran: Protesters set fire to ancestral home of Ayatollah KhomeiniJames Cleverly warns nuclear threat from Iran 'more advanced than ever before'
Russia’s Shivulech volcano could burst into ‘powerful eruption’ any time
Russia’s Shiveluch volcano is under extremely high activity and a powerful explosion can occur at any time, the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team has warned.The country’s most active volcano and one of the largest in the Russian far East recorded a volcanic ash plume rising up to around 13000ft altitude on Saturday, according to the observatory.“A growth of the lava dome continues, a strong fumaroles activity, an incandescence of the lava dome, explosions, and hot avalanches accompanies this process,” the observatory said on Sunday.“Ash explosions up to 10-15kms (9.32 miles) ... could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could...
